With Iowa already among his top three schools, tight end Caleb Fauria was able to make his first campus visit with the Hawkeyes this week. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound Massachusetts native, whose father Christian Fauria played in the NFL, spent two days in Iowa City learning more about the Iowa football program and how he might fit in.

“I got into Iowa on Monday and Tyler Barnes was kind enough to take my mom and I on a tour of the facilities,” said Fauria. “The facilities are all top notch and very impressive.”

“I was able to talk with both Coach Ferentz’s and their message was that their program is all about being physical and hard work,” Fauria said. “They said Iowa football is not for everyone. You need to be willing to block and put the team before yourself.”

During his time on campus, Fauria was able to talk with Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson, who is about to leave for the NFL Draft, as he will be in attendance on Thursday night and is expected to be a first round pick as is Noah Fant, who also starred at tight end for the Hawkeyes.

“The biggest highlight on the trip was meeting T.J. Hockenson,” said Fauria. “I ran into him while in the locker room and he is a very down to earth guy."

In his conversations with the coaches, Fauria said offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, who also coaches the tight ends, stressed Iowa's success at the position, but also the things the Class of 2020 prospect will need to work on once he gets to college.

“If I go there, I will need to improve my blocking, but Coach Ferentz can help with that,” Fauria said. “The proof is in the pudding that Coach Ferentz is capable of producing elite tight ends and has developed them all into great blockers and route runners.”

Overall, Fauria said the Hawkeyes made a good first impression and he hopes to make it back to Iowa City down the road.

“Leaving Iowa City, my first impression was that Iowa is definitely a place I want to get back to,” said Fauria. “Their strength program is incredible and I believe that Coach Doyle can help take my game to the next level in the weight room.”

After naming a top three of Iowa, Boston College, and Colorado this spring, Fauria has now visited each of his favorites, which will give him a lot to think about as he closes in on a decision.

“I’ll probably make a decision in the summer,” Fauria said.