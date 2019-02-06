The Iowa Hawkeyes are only adding two high school recruits during the late signing period this month, but they are each important ones that fill a key need with Jermari Harris at cornerback and Taajhir McCall at defensive end.

A cornerback from Montini Catholic, which is the same school that produced former Hawkeye Jaleel Johnson, Jermari Harris first emerged on Iowa's radar after a standout senior year. It was the first time playing cornerback for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound Harris, who was at safety before, and he quickly learned to use his length and ball skills to become a playmaker.

In addition to Iowa, Harris picked up scholarship offers from Northern Illinois, Ball State, North Dakota State, Indiana State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois, Eastern Illinois, South Dakota, and South Dakota State during the recruiting process.



As a senior, he finished the season with 72 tackles, eight interceptions, five pass breakups, and two forced fumbles for Montini Catholic.

See highlights from Harris' senior year in the video below.