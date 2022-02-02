February Signing Day Spotlight: Deshaun Lee

The Iowa Hawkeyes were able to add even more depth in the defensive backfield in the late signing period with a commitment from Belleville, Michigan native Deshaun Lee in late January. He joins Xavier Nwankpa , TJ Hall , Olando Trader , and Koen Entringer in the defensive back room from the Class of 2022.

Iowa defensive coordinator Phil Parker has been able to find under the radar defensive backs at Belleville before, landing Kaevon Merriweather in 2018 and Brenden Deasfernandes in 2020. In the 2022 class, Deshaun Lee was more highly recruited early on, but surprisingly still available after the early signing period so the Hawkeyes quietly picked up interest. After having Lee on campus for an official visit this past weekend, the Iowa coaching staff officially offered and accepted his commitment.

A three-star prospect, Lee also earned scholarship offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Akron, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, and Eastern Illinois during the recruiting process.

As a senior, Lee finished the season with 22 solo tackles, two interceptions, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense plus 804 yards on offense and 11 touchdowns for Belleville.

See highlights from Lee's senior year in the video below.