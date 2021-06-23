Ferentz gives a summer update on Iowa football
As is tradition, Kirk Ferentz met with the media at the start of summer to update Iowa football. This year it was more back to normal, but he did have to revisit topics from the past, including las...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news