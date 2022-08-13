Ferentz happy with Kids Day practice

There wasn't a lot of new ground to cover just one day after Iowa Football media day in Iowa City, but Kirk Ferentz did speak to the press following the Hawkeyes first fall practice inside Kinnick Stadium.



The Iowa head coach was happy with the performance of his team, particularly the kicking game, in the two hour workout for his 2022 squad. Ferentz talks about what he saw on the field, the number of guys still sidelined with injuries, and the play of his offensive line on Saturday.

