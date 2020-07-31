Ferentz has chance to lead change
Kirk Ferentz will turn 65 years old on Saturday. When you hit that marker in coaching or really any line of work, it generally means you are headed into the sunset portion of your career. Since ear...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news