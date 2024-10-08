Ferentz, Iowa Unfazed by Loss of Brown, Williams

The duo is no longer with the Iowa football program, having been removed from the online roster .

IOWA CITY -- On Monday, junior wide receiver Kaleb Brown and senior running back Leshon Williams announced their intentions to redshirt the remainder of the 2024 season and enter the transfer portal.

Those within the Iowa football program are moving forward, though they're willing to recognize what each player brought to the program.

“We thank both players for their contributions to the program and wish them the best as they move forward,” Kirk Ferentz said in a statement on Monday.

"Those guys were two influential guys on the team, two great guys" junior wideout Jacob Gill added Tuesday. "They bonded well with everyone. But, at the end of the day, we've got to focus on the task at hand. We'll continue to move forward."

Logan Jones and Jay Higgins have been around Williams a bit longer than Brown, and they noted that they'll miss his presence in the locker room.

"It definitely sucks whenever you lose a guy like him," Jones said. "Especially seeing how much he gave to the program. He had his own reasons, I'm sure. I wish him the best, he just worked so hard. I know he's going to do great things wherever he ends up."

"He's one of those guys that you respect as a teammate," Higgins said. "You could ask the offensive line all about that. It's a business, and you've got to put yourself first sometimes. The program is going to be here. Iowa is going to have a good running back and run the ball, but sometimes you've got to look out for your own best interests."

Gill spent a good chunk of time with each of them, as their numbers were right next to one another in the locker room. Brown donned No. 3, Williams No. 4 and Gill No. 5.

"It's definitely tough," he said. "It's different having those lockers vacant, coming in and not having the energy from those guys. They're energetic guys. It's affects us a little bit, but we're moving forward."