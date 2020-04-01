Ferentz keeps football in perspective
Normally at this time of year, Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes are turning the corner to the halfway mark of spring practice. Now the Iowa head coach has time on his hands that he has never had befor...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news