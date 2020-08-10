HawkeyeReport - Ferentz offers support to players

As the world of college football turns was in full effect on Sunday night into all day on Monday as rumors of the Big Ten perhaps postponing their fall season and playing in the spring.

There were rumors, which turned out to be false, that there was a vote by the Big Ten Presidents, by a margin of 12-2, to move the season to the spring. In fact, that vote wasn’t by Presidents, but medical personnel about their level of comfort with their side of things.

Then there was stories say that the Big Ten was expected to move their football season to the spring based on various sources.

Sunday night college football players jumped on social media to express their desire to play this fall. Several Iowa football parents also weighed in with their desire to support their son’s opportunity to play college football this fall.

On Monday, college football coaches in the Big Ten joined the fight.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh weighed in early in the day with his support of the players wanting to play. He was followed by Penn State’s James Franklin and Ohio State’s Ryan Day, who made strong statements of the players getting the opportunity to play. Nebraska’s Scott Frost met with the media in Lincoln and committed to playing this season.

Late in the day, Iowa released a short video of Kirk Ferentz speaking to his team earlier in the day and he joined the chorus of coaches getting behind the “Let Them Play” movement.

“One thing is really clear. The players want to play. You guys want to play. And I know as a coaching staff that we want to coach you. That hasn’t changed,” Ferentz said.

Iowa did not practice on Monday and they are not likely to practice on Tuesday, but they will have weight training for their players along with meetings.

The hope is that on Tuesday we will get some clarity from the Big Ten as far as the 2020 college football season.