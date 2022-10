The Kirk Ferentz post game press conferences have become more and more contentious as the Iowa offense continues to struggle. That was the case following the loss to Illinois and it was certainly that way again after the one-sided loss to Ohio State.



Ferentz discussed his decision to bench Spencer Petras at halftime of the game and how he will evaluate the position moving forward regarding the starting quarterback position. He also discussed the state of the offense and some very pointed questions regarding making a change at quarterback and not making a change at offensive coordinator.