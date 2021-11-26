Ferentz on the win over Nebraska

It wasn't always pretty, but it was another team victory for the Iowa football team, led by head coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa once again needed scoring contributions from their offense, defense, and special teams to rally from a deficit to beat Nebraska on Friday afternoon.



Following the victory, Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss his decision to change quarterbacks, the importance of special teams plays and the contribution of players like Henry Marchese to this team, and who he will be rooting for on Saturday when Wisconsin and Minnesota play.

