There's no question that Jeff Brohm and Purdue have been a thorn in the side of Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa football team. On Saturday, the Hawkeyes took out a little bit of frustration as they pounded the Boilermakers on the ground and in the air and limited their high powered offense to just three points in a convincing victory.



Following the win, Kirk Ferentz spoke with the media about his team being able to win this game over Purdue, how the offensive line has started to come together in the last two weeks, and the pride he felt in the defense and their effort.