A head coach never really knows how his team will perform, but Kirk Ferentz said he felt really good about his team and their prep work this week, especially on the defensive side of the ball. That work paid off on the field as Iowa's defense pitched a shutout on the way to the Hawkeyes 20-0 win in Evanston. Ferentz discusses the defensive effort and some of the standout players. He also weighs in on the Iowa offense getting contributions from guys like Tyrone Tracy and Sam LaPorta.

