HawkeyeReport - Ferentz reacts to the return of Big Ten football

We will get a somewhat traditional Iowa football season after all.



On Wednesday morning the Big Ten Conference announced that they would in fact have a fall season thanks in large part of developments in rapid testing with a little nudge from conference coaches, parents, and players.



Following the announcement on Wednesday, Kirk Ferentz spoke with the Big Ten Network and was happy to get back to work, but certainly has concerns about the health and safety of his players as they get back to work on the practice field.

