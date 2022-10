The struggles continue for the Iowa offense. On Saturday the Hawkeyes dropped to 3-3 on the season following a 9-6 loss to Illinois in Champaign. Kirk Ferentz acknowledged the struggles of the Iowa offense and unlike last week, he did not say that he saw improvement.

Following their second straight loss, Kirk Ferentz said no change is coming at the coordinator or quarterback position after the bye week, how quickly can the offensive line improve with more practice time, and how the team is sticking together during this tough stretch of games and outcomes.