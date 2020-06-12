It's been a tumultuous week for Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa football program. The dean of college football coaches was blindsided one week ago with accusations that his long time strength and conditioning coach made racial insensitive comments, along with his son. This all played out on social media as Ferentz was preparing to welcome his veteran players back to campus in the middle of a pandemic. He discusses an emotional meeting earlier in the week with his team and how he is encouraged by the way his football team has come together.



KIRK FERENTZ

Apologize for the delay. Appreciate everyone being here. Think it's important for everyone to be together as we wrap up our first week of voluntary workouts.

This past week, some serious and troubling comments from our former players about their time in our program and it comes at an important point in our country's history. As a team and a program, we have a responsibility and an opportunity to set a higher standard.

Spent everyday this past week calling former players and staff members. Was told at times our coaching style was demeaning and caused unnecessary anxiety. Didn't allow some of our black players to be themselves at times. I feel like I let players down by not creating an environment where players felt like they could not bring that to our attention while they were here. That change has already begun.

Group advisory committee will be chaired by Mike Daniels. Goal is how to create a better culture moving forward. I've been overwhelmed by the response. It shows how much they love the Hawkeyes.

We greeted the current team back on Monday and spent most of the day in meetings where the players did most of the talking. It was raw and emotional and powerful.

Tuesday we were scheduled to workout, but were in meetings. Hawkeye champions came in to first meeting. Supposed to start drills, but decided it was more important to follow up on Monday's meeting and have more conversations.

Wednesday we had our first workouts. Players are excited to be back training.

I won't comment on Coach Doyle out of respect for the process, but I will say we're very sorry to see Dillon Doyle go. Fully understand and support his decision. He's a great young man.

We're ready to put things in place and start making things better. An important step is the 2020 leadership group that was formulated this week by the coaches and Hawkeye Championship Captains and pleased about the group of 21 players.

As I'm sure you noticed it includes some younger guys for a little better cross section of voices. I'll finish with this. I was talking to one of our new players this week. In fact, it was on Wednesday. Told him it was certainly a tough time to join to the program coming in. I was really encouraged by his response. He said, "Coach I'm excited to be here. We have a chance to set the bar for college football." So really happy about him. I agree, he's right. That is our goal, has been and will be moving forward.

Q: Kirk you said change has begun. Can you talk about concrete things?

KF: Couple things. In earnest, had conversations last Friday with players and what they were feeling. The impact of that began that change. It's continued all week long. It occurred to me we missed an opportunity not having an advisory board. Most important steps when team came back. That Monday morning was as emotional and powerful as any meeting I've ever had. Feel great about our players, our coaches, and things going forward.

Q: Can all members of your staff stand in front of your team and lead?

KF: Currently? I believe so. That's my responsibility.

Q: Some coaches have not been suspended, but were called out. How are you handling those?

KF: Outside group will be a resource to the process. That's part of my daily routine, but heightened awareness now. I just made the decision on Saturday it wasn't fair to put Chris in the weight room. Wasn't fair to the players, wasn't fair to him. We need to make sure all of us can walk in the building and our players can have confidence in us.

Q: What do you know now you didn't a week ago?

KF: We don't have enough time. First thing is why was there a blind spot? Former players were very direct and forthcoming and pointed out some things that gave me some new awareness. Our meetings Monday and Tuesday followed that up. Key is to create an environment where everyone can speak their mind and make sure it's valued.

Q: Did you apologize to players?

KF: I don't know that I apologized, but I think they know how I feel. Anyone that leaves here with a bad experience, without a degree, that's on us. Our players want to be coached and know it's a tough game, that was clear from them, but it's a lot more complex than that. There's so much gray area, but a big part of that is knowing who you are speaking to and being responsible for your words. I'm sure we've all said things we wish we hadn't, but when that happens you have to acknowledge it, own it, address it, and improve it. That's key in everything you do, but especially what we do. The bottom line is I'm responsible for anything that happens here. That's my accountability as head coach. Anything that happens that's a failure, that's on my desk, that's my issue to deal with. I can't do anything about what's happened, but I can do a better job moving forward. I stand here very proud of many things that have taken place and some of the accomplishments by our teams and individuals, but the focus is always on what do we need to do better to make it a better experience for our players.

Q: On conversations and feeling better about things following early week meetings.

KF: We talk about change and I referenced my conversations last Friday night, but I'm leaving out part of the story and Ivory is a good example of that. I spoke to him a week ago Thursday after a Zoom meeting we had as a team and it was probably the most I've heard him talk cumulative since he's been here and that began in light of all the national evens that came to the surface. That really sparked some good conversation with our players and staff, but it's not quite like being in person like our meeting on Monday. The tweeting came up and that's probably a good illustration of this whole thing. First, it's not that big a deal. Our players can be on Instragram and I've been educated that they're basically the same thing, so it was a stupid policy from that standpoint, but it was designed to help protect our players. That's a parental instinct as a coach, you want to protect your players. But certain things show you that players should have more expression and really it's do you trust them. The pandemic is a great example. My thought was whenever we get back in the building, we can control things inside the building. When they walk out of the building, what's going to happen? What are the possibilities? But that's really the reality of life every single day. One thing that's become loud and clear is we trust these players. This is an outstanding group and we've got a group of new players joining us on Monday. But after this week we've got a group that deserves to be trusted. I'll take it a step forward and say the foundation of our program, the pillars since 1999 are still stable and will be a big part of our program, but as all of you know we've gone through phases where things trend down and we've made changes. Walked off the field in December and felt good not only about our team, but the group of guys we have. Felt good about it in March too. But in some ways with what's happened it's heightened our awareness. You have to look at things through a new lens. We've talked, we've listened, now bottom line is taking action and what we do moving forward.

Q: How difficult has this been for you personally with accusations?

KF: Quite frankly I haven't paid much attention to accusations, but people that have concerns, people that I respect think I can do better, that's really important to me. Accusations or reports, I haven't looked at articles. Maybe just one since last Saturday. What I'm concerned about is fixing things.

Q: Just asked Kaevon about the statement he put out on Twitter and the reaction it got. Many have made it clear that if the players kneel during the national anthem they're done with them. I know you don't like dealing in hypothetical...

KF: It's not a hypothetical. It's going to happen.

Q: If they say we want this to happen and you go along with it, what do you tell the public?

KF: Well, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it. The thing I'm confident of is it's got to be a topic we discuss. It's not timely right now, but it's got to be a topic we discuss. We all realize it's a very polarizing issue right now. I'm very confident there are ways to recognize individuals, movements, causes in a way that hopefully is not polarizing, but still powerful. When I walk in that room with 21 leadership members, I know they are reasonable. I think the end goal, and Kaevon said this earlier, will be to be together.

Q: You believe whatever you decide the team will be unified by that?

KF: That's my goal.

Q: The Monday meeting you said was very powerful. Was there a moment there where you thought this thing could go completely sideways?

KF: Absolutely.

Q: How did you get it back together?

KF: I'll share one story with you. In 2001, we had a punt blocked at the end of the half against Michigan. Had a chance to beat them and lost a tough game. It just so happens my mentor was at the game, we're sitting at the counter in my kitchen and he asked have you thought about what you're going to say tomorrow. No, I hadn't yet. His message was you better start thinking because you could lose these guys tomorrow. Thanks, right? But he was exactly right. I'll go back to what I said earlier, there's responsibility when you coach because everything you do and say is consequential. Whether it was 2001 or right now, it's a very critical time for us. A critical time for our country right now. If everybody is not looking at it through a little different lens, that's an issue. I can't worry about the rest of the country, but in this building it's what can we do to help. I'm really pleased so many outside former players want to help. We picked 11, but it could have been 100. I'm so appreciative. One of the critical areas that came up is why can a player that's on our team right now not feel comfortable about saying something to me? Or find a vehicle to say something to me? To that end, we started allowing players to wear hats and earrings last year, but there's a lot more to it than that. That's where we've got to dig deeper and listen better. Our players have earned our trust.They know they've got to keep it, but we've got great kids.

Q: Kirk, do you think you were too controlling in the past?

KF: I would answer by saying this. What we needed to do in 1999 or 2012, every year is different. Where is the program at? We're not trying to transform a 1-10 team into a good tea this year. We had great guys in '99 too, but different team. It's all about assessing where we are at right now and where can we give more trust. I don't really understand Twitter, but I understand it's popular and that was stupid. The other things are harder.

Q: You mentioned parental instinct. The word family is intertwined with football and certainly you're a father. What has that evolution been like for your family this past week?

KF: It's been challenging. When you get into professions that are in the public, you know the deal. Fortunately, they're all older now, but it's still hurtful. You deal with that. Important thing is what can we do to make things better. If there have been missteps, nothing has been intentional. I'm very proud of the things we've done over 21 years. If the goal is 100%, you're probably never going to get there, but that's our goal. There's always room to improve and that's what's happened here. We've got an opportunity to improve.

Q: You said you have 11 guys you picked. Can you share that?



KF: We'll get that out as soon as we can. They've all agreed and we've tried to give them a sense of direction for next week and also asked if it's okay to share publicly. I don't want to make that assumption. I'm sure they'll be happy to though. Everybody wants to help.



Q: Are all 11 former players?

KF: Yeah. Not just the last 20 years. Hard to figure out the mix.

Q: Jaleel was back in Iowa City and wants to help. Is that the message people take away?

KF: Absolutely. Most of my conversations have been by phone, but some have been face to face, six feet apart. I so appreciate it and it speaks volumes honestly. I did meet with four of our former players earlier this week and what they said was meaningful and powerful. It came from their heart. Three of those four traveled back here to do that, so it means a lot.