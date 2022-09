Kirk Ferentz knew that his team was going to be walking into a tough environment and he was correct as the Hawkeyes emerged with a hard fought win over Rutgers in front of a sold out crowd.



Ferentz discusses how his run game has grown, the play of Cooper DeJean and how he came from a small town, he updates injuries, talks about Leshon Williams and how he has dealt with the passing of his dad, and Sebastian Castro stepping into a more significant role on Saturday.