Ferentz talks six straight over the Cyclones

It wasn't always pretty and the raw numbers suggest it was a struggle for the Iowa offense with just 11 first downs and 173 yards of total offense. But, the scoreboard is all that matters to Kirk Ferentz and his Hawkeye team continues to be a turnover creating machine in 2021.

The Iowa head coach gets a little emotional discussing this team and what they have been able to do two games into the season and the bond that they have created as a unit. He also talks about the big plays that were made and the weapon that punter Tory Taylor has become.

