As is tradition at Big Ten Media Day, Kirk Ferentz spent about ten minutes with the Iowa beat writers discussing the Hawkeye roster heading into fall camp. Ferentz broke a bit of news today announcing that offensive lineman Justin Britt would be out with a knee injury and they will also be missing wide receiver Jackson Ritter.



Ferentz also talks about the options in the return game this season, the kicking game this fall, and much more.