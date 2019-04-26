The Hawkeyes wrapped up spring practice on Friday evening. It was a non-traditional end to spring with the final practice being held on their practice field instead of Kinnick Stadium. Kirk Ferentz spoke with the media after the final practice and updated a few injury situations, discussed the emergence of a few players during the past 15 practices who could help in the fall, and heaped praise on T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant for being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

