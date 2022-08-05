Feuerbach suffers torn ACL

The Iowa Women’s Basketball team announced Friday morning that junior guard Kylie Feuerbach suffered a torn ACL during a team workout earlier this week and will miss the upcoming season. She is scheduled to undergo surgery later in August.

Feuerbach was a transfer in from Iowa State last season and played in all 32 games, including two starts. She averaged 14.5 minutes per game, as well as 3.4 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. Kylie scored her season-high in points (10) against Illinois, while her season-high in assists (6) came against New Hampshire. She also contributed seven points and four rebounds against Michigan in the Hawkeyes Big Ten regular season title clinching victory.

With the injury, the Hawkeyes take a hit on their guard depth. Although, Caitlin Clark, Gabbie Marshall and Kate Martin return as guards in the starting lineup, Central Michigan transfer Molly Davis becomes the only guard off the bench with significant college basketball experience. Sophomore Sydney Affolter and true freshman Taylor McCabe are next up on the depth chart for the Hawkeyes. Affolter played in 19 of 32 games last season, averaging 9.8 minutes per contest, while McCabe is her first year with Iowa and comes in rated as the #88 recruit in the country by ESPN.



