Although the Iowa Field Hockey season has fallen short of preseason expectations to this point, make no mistake, the seniors on this team are the reason why the program is back on the map at the same level as it was in the 1980s and 90s. In the five years prior to their arrival, the Hawkeyes won just 52 games and did not appear in an NCAA Tournament. In the last five seasons, Iowa has won 70 games and if they make the tournament this year, it will be the first time the program has appeared in five straight NCAA Tournaments since 1982-1996 when they made it 15 years in a row.

“They’ve meant so much. They came in their freshman year, and they made an impact right away,” said Head Coach Lisa Cellucci. “Really helped put us back on the national map and their entire time here we’ve been ranked in the top ten…We’re trying to figure out ways to keep them here for six and seven years if we could.”

Unfortunately for Cellucci and her staff, another year or two of eligibility is not possible for six seniors that will play their final game at Grant Field on Friday against Michigan State. While the Hawkeyes try to pick up a win on Friday and gather some positive momentum going into the postseason, it will be an emotional game for the seniors. None of them are really sure when the reality that they are done at Grant Field will set in, except Lokke Stribos, who says people keep bringing it up.

“Every time someone brings it up, I’m like, oh yeah,” said Stribos. “I think before the game in the locker room, usually that’s when some emotions can get out, but I’ll try to keep my cool and play the game like any other.”

“I haven’t really wrapped my head around it quite yet. I think it’s overwhelming to think about,” said senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire. “I don’t think it’s set in for me quite yet…I honestly think it’ll be weeks after the season is over.”

“It won’t be during the game because we’ll be focused on the game,” said five year starting defender Anthe Nijziel. “Maybe after, but I think when the season is completely over, that’s when it will probably set in.”

Right now, they aren’t focused on the end of their field hockey careers because there is still a lot of potential left in the season. However, the Hawkeyes are on the edge of being in the NCAA Tournament and that means there is a lot of uncertainty with how many games are really left this season. They are just focused on winning the next game and trying to extend things for another game.

“We’re just looking to take it one game at a time. We’re only guaranteed what we’re guaranteed, but we’re not done yet,” said McGuire. “We’re looking to start fresh and take care of the game on Friday and then do what we can after. Hopefully no one is counting us out quite yet.”

“We talked yesterday at practice that this is a turning point,” said Nijziel. “We have one regular season game left and that’s what we’ve tried to focus on and whatever happens after that, that’s going to be the next thing to focus on.”

Still, whatever happens from this point on, whether they play just the two remaining guaranteed games or go for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, Lisa Cellucci says there is no doubt that the program is being left in a better place than five years ago when they joined the team.

“100% they did. They’ve won three Big Ten Championships, been to the Final Four, and numerous Elite Eights. They absolutely did and even more so how they carried themselves for five years, which was impressive on and off the field.”

It’s hard to call an entire group of players leaders, but Coach Cellucci says that this group of fifth year seniors, among others still on the team, have all led in different ways over their time with the program. The effects of their leadership will help the players that return next season for the Hawkeyes.

“They’ve all led in very different ways. We have some more on the quiet side and others that really put themselves out there, but have led by example,” said Cellucci. “Just really showed everybody on this team a way that you can move forward and be very successful.”



