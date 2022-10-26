Field Hockey Seniors reflect on their time at Iowa
Although the Iowa Field Hockey season has fallen short of preseason expectations to this point, make no mistake, the seniors on this team are the reason why the program is back on the map at the same level as it was in the 1980s and 90s. In the five years prior to their arrival, the Hawkeyes won just 52 games and did not appear in an NCAA Tournament. In the last five seasons, Iowa has won 70 games and if they make the tournament this year, it will be the first time the program has appeared in five straight NCAA Tournaments since 1982-1996 when they made it 15 years in a row.
“They’ve meant so much. They came in their freshman year, and they made an impact right away,” said Head Coach Lisa Cellucci. “Really helped put us back on the national map and their entire time here we’ve been ranked in the top ten…We’re trying to figure out ways to keep them here for six and seven years if we could.”
Unfortunately for Cellucci and her staff, another year or two of eligibility is not possible for six seniors that will play their final game at Grant Field on Friday against Michigan State. While the Hawkeyes try to pick up a win on Friday and gather some positive momentum going into the postseason, it will be an emotional game for the seniors. None of them are really sure when the reality that they are done at Grant Field will set in, except Lokke Stribos, who says people keep bringing it up.
“Every time someone brings it up, I’m like, oh yeah,” said Stribos. “I think before the game in the locker room, usually that’s when some emotions can get out, but I’ll try to keep my cool and play the game like any other.”
“I haven’t really wrapped my head around it quite yet. I think it’s overwhelming to think about,” said senior goalkeeper Grace McGuire. “I don’t think it’s set in for me quite yet…I honestly think it’ll be weeks after the season is over.”
“It won’t be during the game because we’ll be focused on the game,” said five year starting defender Anthe Nijziel. “Maybe after, but I think when the season is completely over, that’s when it will probably set in.”
Right now, they aren’t focused on the end of their field hockey careers because there is still a lot of potential left in the season. However, the Hawkeyes are on the edge of being in the NCAA Tournament and that means there is a lot of uncertainty with how many games are really left this season. They are just focused on winning the next game and trying to extend things for another game.
“We’re just looking to take it one game at a time. We’re only guaranteed what we’re guaranteed, but we’re not done yet,” said McGuire. “We’re looking to start fresh and take care of the game on Friday and then do what we can after. Hopefully no one is counting us out quite yet.”
“We talked yesterday at practice that this is a turning point,” said Nijziel. “We have one regular season game left and that’s what we’ve tried to focus on and whatever happens after that, that’s going to be the next thing to focus on.”
Still, whatever happens from this point on, whether they play just the two remaining guaranteed games or go for a deep run in the NCAA Tournament, Lisa Cellucci says there is no doubt that the program is being left in a better place than five years ago when they joined the team.
“100% they did. They’ve won three Big Ten Championships, been to the Final Four, and numerous Elite Eights. They absolutely did and even more so how they carried themselves for five years, which was impressive on and off the field.”
It’s hard to call an entire group of players leaders, but Coach Cellucci says that this group of fifth year seniors, among others still on the team, have all led in different ways over their time with the program. The effects of their leadership will help the players that return next season for the Hawkeyes.
“They’ve all led in very different ways. We have some more on the quiet side and others that really put themselves out there, but have led by example,” said Cellucci. “Just really showed everybody on this team a way that you can move forward and be very successful.”
D Anthe Nijziel – Eindhoven, Netherlands (Fifth Year)
Nijziel is the most decorated of the six seniors, as she is a two-time First Team All-American selection. She has also been named both Big Ten Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year the last two seasons. Anthe has started all 97 games since her arrival at Iowa. She currently has 24 goals and 17 assists.
“It’s going to be exciting (Friday) because everyone’s going to be there. My brothers and my parents are coming, so it’ll be a good last time at Grant Field hopefully.”
“It’s honestly such an honor (to have played at Iowa). It’s been a great opportunity and I’m glad I got an extra opportunity to take another year. It’s been a blast for the last five years.”
GK Grace McGuire – St Louis, Missouri (Fifth Year)
Grace McGuire has been the goalkeeper for the Hawkeyes last 52 games and in the span, opponents have scored just 45 times (.87 per game). The last three seasons Grace has made 142 saves on 187 shots faced, which is good for a .797 save percentage. As a junior in 2021, Grace was a Second Team All-American selection and a Second Team All-Big Ten selection. She has logged 1390 minutes in goal over the course of her career.
“The first thing that comes to mind is just grateful for the time I’ve got to play here…Grateful to be able to play for a program like this and be surrounded by so many great women. Not only the ones that are on the team now, but the ones that came before us.”
D Lokke Stribos – Brussels, Belgium (Fifth Year)
Lokke Stribos has been a key piece of the Iowa defense alongside Anthe Nijziel since the day they both stepped on campus. Like Nijziel, Lokke has started all 97 games during the Iowa career and is a big reason why the Hawkeyes are always solid on defense. Lokke is a three-time All-West Region selection and was a Second Team All-Big Ten selection in 2021. Stribos has 23 goals and 17 assists over her five seasons.
“My family is going to be there, which is going to be great…they haven’t seen my play in quite a while, so I know it’s going to be exciting for them. They’ve always supported me during my entire field hockey career.”
“Grateful to have had the opportunity to be a part of such an important program and have such a legacy, especially with Dr. Grant. It’s very special.”
F Leah Zellner – Emmaus, Pennsylvania (Fifth Year)
Leah Zellner has played in 92 games and made 67 starts over her five years with the Hawkeyes. She has scored 14 goals and assisted ten more, including a career-high seven goals in 2019. She had the lone goal in the Hawkeyes 1-0 win against Rutgers at Grant Field earlier this season.
F Ellie Flynn – Downers Grove, Illinois
Ellie Flynn recently scored her first goal of her career in a 2-1 victory over James Madison on October 9th. She has played in 40 games over her Iowa career including two starts.
MF Olivia Frazier – Cary, North Carolina (Fifth Year)
Olivia Frazier has been in Iowa City for just one of her five years of college hockey, but racked up some accomplishments in her four years at Richmond. She played in 63 games for the Spiders, scoring eight goals and assisting 12 more. Frazier was a two-time All-Atlantic 10 selection.