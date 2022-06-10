First official visit weekend on tap for Iowa

MORE: Visit Dates | Offer List | Commit List | Recruiting Board The Iowa Hawkeyes will host their first official visitors in the Class of 2023 this weekend with four recruits expected to be on campus. In this update, we take a closer look at the prospects that will be making their way to Iowa City, where the Hawkeyes currently stand in their recruiting, and much more.

Now a four-star prospect, Kendrick Raphael has long been one of Iowa's top targets at running back in the Class of 2023. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound Naples, FL native made an official visit to NC State last weekend and now will making his first trip to Iowa. Right now, those appear to be the two favorites, but other scholarship offers include Purdue, Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, West Virginia, and South Florida, among others. What is the four-star running back looking to see on his official visit to Iowa? "Everything the school has to offer," Raphael told HawkeyeReport.com. "Is it a place I can see myself living for the next 3-4 years?"

Three-star running back Nolan Ray will also be making his first visit to Iowa City this weekend. The 6-foot-0, 195-pound Michigan native recently named a top four of Iowa, Maryland, Stanford, and Pittsburgh, and also holds scholarship offers from Boston College, Syracuse, Marshall, Temple, Army, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Buffalo, Toledo, Miami-OH, Ball State, Ohio, and Kent State. The plan right now is to visit Iowa, Maryland, and Stanford this month before he starts working on a decision. What is the three-star running back looking forward to on his official visit to Iowa? "Just seeing the campus and getting a better feel for the place," said Ray, who is making the trip with his mom and dad this weekend.

Indiana defensive end Will Heldt has been to Iowa City a couple times before, including a game last fall, so his official visit will be about getting a closer look at the program and its surroundings. For the 6-foot-6, 240-pound Heldt, that will primarily be comparing Iowa to Purdue, where he visited last weekend, as he potentially looks to decide between the two Big Ten West schools this month. Other scholarship offers for Heldt during the recruiting process include Illinois, Northwestern, Minnesota, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Ohio, Miami-OH, Toledo, and Western Michigan. What is the three-star defensive end looking forward to on his official visit? "I want to get more of an in-depth look at the program on all levels and I'm looking forward to meeting some of the players," said Heldt.

Nebraska linebacker Kade McIntyre is currently on an official visit to Oklahoma and will be going straight from there to Iowa City for his official visit with the Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound McIntyre saw his recruiting take off during the month of May with new offers from Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Minnesota to go along with earlier ones from Kansas State, Wyoming, North Dakota State, and South Dakota. Right now, the plan is to visit Iowa, Oklahoma, Minnesota, and Kansas State this month and then start working towards a decision. What is the versatile three-star athlete hoping to see on his first visit to Iowa? "I’m looking forward to seeing the facilities and also the people and getting to know them, who they are and how they are along with their ability to develop college guys into NFL prospects," said McIntyre.