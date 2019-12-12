Treynor safety Jake Fisher saw his recruiting heat up after a strong senior season at the prep level. This eventually led to him accepting an opportunity to walk on at the University of Iowa. We caught up with Fisher to talk in-depth about his decision this week.

Q: Why did you end up picking Iowa?

FISHER: Iowa has been my dream school for a while now, so once the opportunity came, I knew I couldn’t pass it up. I had a few offers from smaller schools that I was thinking about, but once Iowa came into the equation, I knew that’s what I wanted to do for sure.

Q: When did they end up offering a preferred walk-on spot?

FISHER: This past weekend at my visit.

Q: How was the visit overall and what did you do during the course of the weekend?

FISHER: The visit was amazing. I got a full tour of the facilities, watched a full bowl game practice, and then spoke with the coaches over lunch. The whole weekend was hectic, but extremely fun.

Q: What were your first thoughts when they extended the walk-on opportunity?

FISHER: I was super excited. Getting an invitation to join the team of your dreams is something anyone would never forget.

Q: What was your process from receiving the opportunity to deciding?

FISHER: My process was pretty simple. After I got the preferred walk-on, I had a short talk with my family and close friends around me, and the decision was pretty clear that going to Iowa was right for me.

Q: How long had Iowa been recruiting you?

FISHER: I’ve had conversations off and on with coaches over the summer but recruiting with them really got going these past couple weeks.

Q: What sparked the recent push of attention?

FISHER: I think that with the season just getting over, my senior Hudl tape being finished and shared with coaches, and my coach advocating for me to other schools was really what sparked it all.

Q: What other colleges were considered?

FISHER: Some D2 schools and JUCO.

Q: What has Iowa said about you as a player/recruit?

FISHER: They’re bringing me in listed as an athlete. My position isn’t for sure yet, but I’ve heard safety is what their initial thoughts are.

Q: How do you feel about the coaches at Iowa?

FISHER: They’re amazing guys. They all are so personable, and they’re so welcoming. I’m very thankful for the opportunity they’ve given me.

Q: Did you end up making any game day trips at Iowa this fall?

FISHER: No, I didn’t. My recruiting got going somewhat late, so I didn’t have the opportunity to.