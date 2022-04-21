Five players to watch on defense
On Saturday morning we get our final look at the Iowa football team until August. With that in mind, let's turn our attention to the players we will be watching on Saturday on the defensive side of...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news