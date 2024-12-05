Five Positions Iowa Should Prioritize in the Portal

Portal season has already begun in college football, and the number of players that will enter is only going to expand over the coming weeks. On Monday, December 9 the transfer portal will officially open for underclassmen, and it will close on December 28.

As Iowa chief of staff and general manager Tyler Barnes shared on Wednesday, the Hawkeyes will be active in the transfer portal.

"We would like to go out and fill some holes if we have some," he said. "We'll do that with the transfer portal."

With the opening of the portal right around the corner, Hawkeye Beacon will take a look at what positions Iowa should prioritize, what we've been told the will prioritize, who they've been rumored to be looking at, what types of players they should pursue and more.