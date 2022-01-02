Five questions for the future of Iowa football
The Iowa football season officially came to a close on Saturday afternoon when Kentucky came back to beat the Hawkeyes in the 2022 Vrbo Citrus Bowl. Iowa spent most of this season riding challengin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news