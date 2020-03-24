We don’t have spring football but we can still look ahead to next season. Here is a series we are starting of breakout players at each position for next season continuing with the running backs. Mark Pszonak contributed to this report.

JERRION EALY, Ole Miss

The skinny: Ealy initially committed to Ole Miss before re-opening his recruitment a month before National Signing Day. He took official visits to Oxford, Alabama, Clemson and Mississippi State before ultimately recommitting to the Rebels. Considered one of the top athletes in the 2019 class, Ealy showed that athleticism as a true freshman last season with 722 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, 172 yards and one touchdown through the air and another touchdown on a return. Look for him to be used even more this fall and become one of the top all-around offensive threats in the SEC. Farrell’s take: Ealy was a highly-regarded athlete coming out of high school and a guy we discussed at one point as a potential five-star. He’s so sudden that he hits top speed quickly and he’s shifty. But what really impressed me was his ability to make something out of nothing after contact and I expect a 1,000-yard season.

TYLER GOODSON, Iowa

The skinny: Goodson trimmed his list of top schools down to Iowa, West Virginia and Wake Forest before committing to the Hawkeyes in early July. As a true freshman last fall, Goodson had a productive season overall with 638 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, plus 24 receptions for 166 yards through the air. What has everyone in Iowa City more excited is how he finished his season, scoring a touchdown in each of the last four games while totaling 319 yards. Goodson is expected to become a consistent offensive threat for the Hawkeyes this fall. Farrell’s take: Goodson was an excellent get out of Georgia for Iowa as a three-star prospect with size and strength. He needed to get a bit faster and he’s added a step in college. And he could always catch the football. He’s going to be one of the Big Ten’s top running backs next season, write it down.

ERIC GRAY, Tennessee

The skinny: Gray was initially committed to Michigan for the length of his senior season before re-opening his process in early December. It came down to Tennessee and South Carolina for Gray, who decided to stay in-state and committed to the Vols during the Early Signing Period. Similar to Goodson, Gray’s finish to the 2019 season has everyone in Knoxville excited. Totaling 539 yards and four touchdowns for the season, he rushed for 332 yards and four touchdowns during the last two games against Vanderbilt and Indiana. With a strong, young offensive line returning, Gray should continue to improve his game this fall. Farrell’s take: Gray was a four-star running back outside of the Rivals250 that we liked quite a bit as an all-purpose back. He has been more physical early on in his career than we expected. Gray has always had good vision and cutting ability, but he’s improved a lot on inside runs and in bouncing off of tackles. He will be one to watch in the SEC this year as the league is loaded with talented backs.

MOHAMED IBRAHIM, Minnesota

The skinny: Minnesota was not a major player for Ibrahim until coach PJ Fleck took control of the program. He quickly made Ibrahim a priority, which led to the three-star's commitment in January. Ibrahim actually led the Gophers in rushing during the 2018 season with 1,160 yards, but then totaled 604 yards in 2019 while splitting carries with Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks. Now with both of his stablemates moving on, Ibrahim is in position for another big season in Minneapolis. Farrell’s take: Ibrahim was a three-star prospect who had a very solid career at Good Counsel but never wowed you with one thing. Some may say he’s already broken out with a 1,000-yard season, but this is the year he really shines.

DJ WILLIAMS, Auburn