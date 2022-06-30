Five-star OL Kadyn Proctor staying home

Five-star offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor is staying home. The 6-foot-8, 335-pound Proctor announced his commitment to the Iowa Hawkeyes today after making his official visit to Iowa City this past weekend.

Ranked No. 14 in the Rivals100 for 2023, Proctor had narrowed his choices down to Iowa and Alabama in recent weeks and visited both schools this month before arriving at his decision.

"First off I would like to thank God for blessing me with the life I was given and for the talents that have been bestowed upon me," Proctor said in a statement. "Without him, I would be nobody."

"I never thought that I would be in the position that I am today and most know that. I'm so thankful for my parents/guardians who have given me advice and shown me perspective throughout my choice."

"Next, I would like to thank Coach Z, Cochran, Vander Sanden, Meyer, Hendrickson and all of the rest of the coaches have pushed me to be the greatest human being that I can be and also giving me the tools to succeed at the next level."

"Next would like to give thanks to my trainer Ryan Smith who has not only given me the opportunity to be around him in his training facility but around his family and meeting new people from around different schools in Iowa. He has taught me that doing things with a purpose and intent is the greatest way of getting to that next step in succession."

Lastly, my girlfriend Sydney who has been there not only for support at my games but outside of football when sometimes at this stage football players can have a different mental than the normal person. She has never failed to make me happy and in my safe place."

"With that being said, I would like to further my football and academic career at the University of Iowa!" said Proctor. "I'm staying home."

A five-star prospect, Proctor chose Iowa over scholarship offers from Alabama, Oregon, Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, , Notre Dame, USC, Georgia, Texas, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Nebraska, LSU, Missouri, Kansas State, Texas A&M, Florida, Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Mississippi, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida State, Tulane, Charlotte, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, North Carolina, Minnesota, Arkansas State, Auburn, West Virginia, Houston, Jackson State, Florida A&M, Alabama State, Campbell, and Alabama A&M.

Overall, Proctor is commitment for Iowa, joining Marco Lainez, Alex Mota, Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, Chase Brackney, Leighton Jones, Ben Kueter, John Nestor, Zach Lutmer, Aidan Hall, David Caulker, Kendrick Raphael, Cannon Leonard, and Trevor Lauck in the Class of 2023 for the Hawkeyes.