Class of 2023 five-star OT recruit Kadyn Proctor recently announced his top 12. A move that was made to narrow his focus, and reduce the amount of time consumed by recruiting. Although he has chosen to focus on a limited number of schools moving forward, Proctor is still wide open when it comes to making a decision.

Following practice on Thursday, Proctor discussed the latest in his recruitment, and talked about what to expect moving forward.