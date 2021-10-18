Five-star OT Kadyn Proctor talks latest in recruitment
Class of 2023 five-star OT recruit Kadyn Proctor recently announced his top 12. A move that was made to narrow his focus, and reduce the amount of time consumed by recruiting. Although he has chosen to focus on a limited number of schools moving forward, Proctor is still wide open when it comes to making a decision.
Following practice on Thursday, Proctor discussed the latest in his recruitment, and talked about what to expect moving forward.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news