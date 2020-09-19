HawkeyeReport - Five takeaways from Iowa's new football schedule

The latest version of the Iowa football schedule is out.

I think it’s safe to say that we will probably never had a Hawkeye football season that includes three different versions of the schedule.

The Fearless Forecast 3.0 is coming, but let’s take a deeper dive into the new schedule and give five takeaways from this latest version.

1. PURDUE IS A TOUGH DRAW OUT OF THE GATE

The old schedule for the 2020 Big Ten season had Purdue traveling to Nebraska to open the season. I always thought that was going to be a tough challenge to open the season, so when I saw the Boilermakers come up hosting the Hawkeyes, I thought the same thing.

It’s a scary game for Iowa for sure, especially on the road. While fans will not be in the stands, this will be the first start for quarterback Spencer Petras. Also, let’s be honest, Jeff Brohm has given Iowa fits. He came into Kinnick in his first year and put Iowa away in the second half on Senior Day for the Hawkeyes. Then the following year, Purdue beat Iowa again. Last year the Hawkeyes did win at Kinnick, but given the weapons that the Boilers will have again this year, this is a super scary opener one week before Halloween.

2. BACK TO BACK HOME GAMES SHOULD HELP THE HAWKEYES

In week two and three of the season, Iowa will be hosting Northwestern and Michigan State, which gives the Hawkeyes a great chance to get off to a good start to the season.

As mentioned earlier, Petras will be starting his first games at quarterback, so the home games will give him an opportunity to get comfortable. But, it’s also worth noting that their two opponents will be adjusting to their own changes. Northwestern has a new offensive coordinator and Peyton Ramsey will be settling in as the Wildcats new quarterback. Then Michigan State has a coaching staff and they have had very limited time to work with their players.

3. THE BACK TO BACK ROAD GAMES COULD DEFINE THE SEASON

When you look at the entire Iowa schedule, what jumps out is the back to back trips to Minnesota and Penn State. Both games individually would have been Iowa’s toughest two road games on the schedule. Having them in back to back weeks is going to be a huge challenge.

Minnesota is getting back star wide receiver Rashod Bateman changes the path for the Gophers this season. Without him, they are probably middle the division this year. With Bateman on the field and with their schedule, they have a chance to be in the race for the Big Ten West title.

Penn State has dominated the rivalry with the Hawkeyes in recent years. They are going to be loaded again this year and as the second game in a back to back on the road, Iowa is going to be in a really tough spot.

4. BACK IN BLACK FRIDAY

In the first two versions of the Big Ten schedule, Iowa and Nebraska facing each other on Black Friday were on a break. Both schools want the rivalry on the Friday after Thanksgiving to continue and the pandemic schedule changes has allowed it to continue.

It’s worth noting that right now the game is scheduled to be played on Saturday, but the intentions of the conference and both schools is to play on Black Friday. While the rivalry is kind of one-sided right now with Iowa winning the last five, it’s also worth noting that the Hawkeyes needed last seconds field goals to do it in the last two meetings.

5. IOWA AVOIDS OHIO STATE

The first two versions of the schedule included the Hawkeyes making a rare trip to Columbus.

By the way, you can bet that the Buckeyes were looking forward to laying one on the Hawkeyes after that 55-24 pounding back in 2017.

Ohio State is the clear favorite to win the Big Ten and going on the road to Columbus would not have been a healthy experience for the Hawkeyes. Now Iowa avoids the road trip to Ohio State and perhaps the two schools can meet in Indianapolis for the Big Ten title on December 19th.