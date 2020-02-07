TEXAS

As we flip ahead to the 2021 class, there’s a notable conglomerate of Lone Star State-based prospects inside the Rivals250. Camar Wheaton is the nation’s top running back; Bryce Foster is the nation’s top guard and Tommy Brockermeyer has a case to be made as not only the top tackle in the country, but the best prospect overall.

Texas has done a ton of early work to get some of the best players inside the state to jump onboard before or during their junior seasons, include Rivals100 prospects like Billy Bowman Jr., Ja’Tavion Sanders and Jalen Milroe, as well as other nationally ranked names such as Derrick Harris and Hayden Conner. That seven-member class is good for No. 4 early on, but there’s still room to rise with top-50 players from Texas like Brockermeyer, Wheaton, Foster, Landon Jackson and Quaydarius Davis still out there.

WISCONSIN

The Badgers finished with a top-30 prospect and on a regular basis, they seemingly outperform their recruiting rankings and compete for Big Ten championships. Perhaps 2021 will be the year they see fireworks on the recruiting trail as well.

Wisconsin is sitting with a top-10 class early on to kick off the 2021 cycle with early pledges from a pair of in-state Rivals250 members in offensive tackle JP Benzschawel and safety Hunter Wohler, who are unsurprisingly Nos. 1 and 2 in the state rankings.

Wisconsin’s eight-member class could be bolstered by some fireworks among national prospects out of the Midwest. Four-star Michigan cornerback Kalen King has frequented Camp Randall. The same goes for Rivals250 outside linebacker Yanni Karlaftis, the brother of Purdue defensive lineman George Karlaftis.

There’s also some momentum with one of the nation’s top tight ends, Thomas Fidone; Rivals100 defensive end TJ Bollers; Rivals250 linebacker Mac Uihlein and top-30 prospect Nolan Rucci. And if Wisconsin lands one more offensive lineman in the class, keep a close eye on Rivals100 guard Rocco Spindler.

MIAMI

USC

USC won recruiting championships in consecutive years from 2004-06 under Pete Carroll and returned to the top of the mountain again as recently as 2010 and 2015. Since then, it’s been trending the SEC’s favor. However, the USC brass is sticking with Clay Helton and his coveted offensive coordinator Graham Harrell along with former Texas defensive coordinator Todd Orlando in the same role in Los Angeles. The Trojans are not recruiting at the same championship levels as they have in previous years, but they have a chance to turn a corner in 2021. Rivals100 prospects like local quarterback Jake Garcia and linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote are already locked in with early commitments. That’s a strong foundation for Helton and Co. to build upon. USC remains in a good spot early on with five-star Emeka Egbuku as well as Rivals250 receiver Terrance Ferguson. Troy Franklin remains an intriguing in-state possibility with an offer, too. The biggest obstacle is for the Trojans to begin putting a border around their region to the best they can. The West Coast has been USC’s ground to lose in the past, but several local talents have committed to Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame already, which is an area that needs fixing.

IOWA