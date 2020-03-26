SAM LAPORTA, Iowa

The skinny: LaPorta picked up his offer from Iowa in mid-December, took his official visit to Iowa City the following weekend and committed to the Hawkeyes a few days later. The remainder of his offers were a mix of MAC and FCS schools. After losing the dynamic tight end duo of Noah Fant and T.J. Hockenson to the NFL after the 2018 season, the position was oddly quiet for the Hawkeyes in 2019. However, many expect that to change this fall with LaPorta, who totaled 15 receptions for 188 yards as a true freshman, but had his best game of the season in the Holiday Bowl with six receptions for 44 yards. Farrell’s take: Why not pick an Iowa tight end to break out, right? LaPorta was a low three-star tight end out of high school who is starting to develop as a pass-catching threat and he will be used a lot in the offense this upcoming season.

BAYLOR CUPP, Texas A&M

The skinny: With offers from elite programs Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Texas and Notre Dame already on the table, a weekend visit to Texas A&M quickly ended his process during the spring after his junior season.

There was serious buzz in College Station regarding Cupp leading up to the fall camp, but a broken leg quickly ended all of that. In the meantime, fellow freshman tight end Jalen Wydermyer stepped up and had his own impressive season in 2019. Now with Cupp healthy, look for the Aggies to have a dynamic duo at the position, as quarterback Kellen Mond will look to spread the ball around. Farrell’s take: Cupp was supposed to be a breakout guy last year before injury and even with Wydermyer a huge part of the offense. Cupp was a highly regarded four-star out of high school and huge target who was hard to bring down. He was the No. 2 tight end in the 2019 class for a reason and he will be a force.

TOMMY TREMBLE, Notre Dame

The skinny: Tremble trimmed his list of top schools to Notre Dame, Michigan, Georgia and UCLA before committing to the Irish in mid-December. He took official visits to the three out-of-state schools, while his father, Greg Tremble, played for the in-state Bulldogs.

With Cole Kmet moving on to the NFL, there is a huge hole at tight end for the Irish. Tremble has the most upside of the returning players at the position, and with quarterback Ian Book returning, there is plenty of potential for a potent combination this fall. Farrell’s take: You can’t go wrong with a Notre Dame tight end either right? Tremble was a high three-star flex tight end out of Georgia and he has excellent downfield potential. He’s not the target Kmet was, but he’ll impact the offense.

HUNTER LONG, Boston College

The skinny: With offers mostly from FCS programs, Long committed to Boston College during the summer leading up to his senior season. He established himself as a reliable offensive weapon last season with 28 receptions for 509 yards and two touchdowns despite some questionable quarterback play. Incumbant Dennis Grosel will have to battle transfer Phil Jurkovec for the starting job, if his eligibility waiver is granted, but either way Long will likely be in a better position to take his game to the next level. Farrell’s take: Long was a big kid coming out of high school but mostly got low FBS and FCS attention. But BC saw something in him at camp and he’s been a big part of their offense. In a new offense with more passing, he could be hard to stop.

JAMES MITCHELL, Virginia Tech