INDIANAPOLIS -- Kirk Ferentz, along with Luke Lachey, Jay Higgins and Quinn Schulte appeared at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday. Between intel from sources and what we were told in Indianapolis, there's quite a bit to digest regarding who plays where, how the players have performed to date and how that will impact that Hawkeyes on the gridiron this fall.

Here are five thoughts from the day's events, press appearances, the release of the pre-camp depth chart and info from people around the program.