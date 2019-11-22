The Iowa Hawkeyes will honor 19 seniors on Saturday as they play their final home game at Kinnick Stadium. With that in mind, we thought it would be fun to take a look back to when they were recruits coming out of high school and about to begin their college career at the University of Iowa.

Nate Stanley was actually the first commitment to the 2016 recruiting class and he might have been the quietest player we have covered in the process. That shouldn't come as a big surprise given his nature, but he has become much more open with the media the past three years.

Stanley took over as Iowa's starting quarterback in 2017 and Saturday will mark his 38th straight start under center. He's going to leave Iowa with the second most touchdown passes in school third in passing yards and total offense for a career. He has led Iowa to 24 wins and will have a chance to join Ricky Stanzi as a quarterback who led Iowa to three straight bowl wins in the Ferentz era.



Ryan Schmidt is the type of player that every program needs, a walk-on who simply goes out every day in practice and helps prepare his teammate for the next opponent.

He's earned President's list and Dean's list honors on the academic side and is also a member of the Iowa football leadership council this season.



Landan and Levi Paulsen committed to the Hawkeyes early on in the process in March, a year before they could sign with Iowa. While expectations might have been a little too high, the Paulsen twins have really had a terrific career and college experience at the University of Iowa.

Levi Paulsen has made six starts for the Hawkeyes and moved between guard and tackle this season. Landan Paulsen was down the depth chart and battled injuries early in hsi



Nate Wieting had opportunities at the FCS level, but he always wanted the chance to prove himself at the highest level in college football. He had that chance at Iowa and after two years down the depth chart behind a group of talented tight ends, Wieting finally got his chance in his redshirt sophomore year. The most memorable moment is starting in the Pinstripe Bowl and nearly scoring late on a 17 yard catch.

In his senior year he missed a couple of games due to injury recently, but returned to the lineup last week and caught a key fourth down pass in the win over Minnesota.



Nate Vejvoda came to Iowa as a tight end prospect. While the tight end work never came, he has found a home as a backup long snapper for the Hawkeyes the past couple of years.



Drew Cook is the son of former Hawkeye standout Marv Cook. It took a few years for him to actually really follow in the footsteps of his father.

Cook was a record setting quarterback at the high school level and spent his first couple of years with the Hawkeyes at that position. Then in the spring of 2017 he moved to tight end. This season, Cook has seen some action at the position and recently started a game.



There might not be a senior who better personifies Iowa football than Brady Ross. He decided to take a shot at the highest level of college football and walk-on at Iowa. Initially started out at linebacker, but in 2016 he moved to the offensive side of the ball and found a true home at fullback.

Ross is the classic Iowa fullback, which means he loves the physical side of the game and occasionally he had gotten his number called as a ball carrier or pass receiver. Ross has 22 yards rushing and 39 yards receiving in his career.



Cedrick Lattimore and his high school teammate Chauncey Golston committed together in May. Lattimore had several Big Ten offers, but the duo found a home with the Hawkeyes.

While Golston ended up redshirting, Lattimore played right away as a true freshman. He has no regrets about that decision. he started six games as a true sophomore and has been a starter at defensive tackle in his senior campaign.



Brady Reiff is probably in the Nate Stanley category as far as a recruit, very quiet. That follows in the footsteps of his older brother, Riley, who was also very quiet.

Unlike his older brother, Reiff was a defensive player and started his career as a defensive end. Following the 2016, Reiff moved from end to tackle and immediately found his way into the rotation at the position. This year he moved into the starting lineup next to Lattimore at defensive tackle. He missed a few games this year due to injury, but the good news is he's back in the lineup and playing at a high level to end his Iowa career.



Kristian Welch was a player that committed to Iowa just after camp season and had ideal size and speed for the linebacker position. He has bounced around to the various linebacker positions in his career, but eventually he found a home in the middle.

As a junior he started three games at middle linebacker along with three starts on the weakside. This season he won the starting job fairly quickly and was having a very solid senior season until a stinger sidelined him for a couple of games. Welch is back in the lineup now and is likely to finish the season at Iowa's leading tackler.



It was a bit of a recruiting adventure for Amani Jones. Ironically, he was committed to Illinois before flipping to the Hawkeyes in the recruiting process.

Jones is one of the most delightful people you will ever meet and even as his opportunities as a starter or role player didn't work out, he always has a smile on his face and a positive attitude around his teammates. Jones primary playing time these days comes on special teams and he has embraced that role.



Michael Ojemudia was a player that Iowa latched on to later in the recruiting process. Phil Parker really liked his potential as a defensive back and once again that has proven to be a good evaluation by the Hawkeyes defensive coordinator.

Ojemudia made three starts as a sophomore and then seven as a junior before becoming a full-time starter at cornerback in his senior year. However, he missed last week due to injury, but he is hoping to play on senior day. Ojemudia has a pair of interceptions this season and leads the team is passes broken up.



Wes Dvorak is another one of the walk-on success stories at Iowa and a great example of a player finding a role and embracing it in his career.

Dvorak has been a reserve defensive back in his career, but his primary role has ended up being as a core special teams player.



The story of John Milani is very similar to that of Dvorak. Milani, who grew up in Iowa City, wanted a chance to wear the black and gold and he has done that with great pride in his career.

While he has been a depth chart type player at safety, his primary role the last two years has been as a core special team player for the Hawkeyes.



There were pretty decent expectations for Devonte Young when he arrived in Iowa City. The Hawkeyes were thin at wide receiver and he saw action in every game that fall.

Then in the fall of 2018, Iowa was thin at defensive back and Young was down the depth chart, so he moved to safety. While actual playing time at the position has been very limited, Young has been a selfless teammate. He is a core special teams performer and this week drew praise for his work on scout team this season.



When you walk-on at Iowa, the hope is you can carve out a role for the Hawkeyes and get on the field. Jackson Subbert knew the role he wanted to pursue and that was as a long snapper.

He's not only carved out a role, but Subbert has now played in 19 straight games as Iowa's long snapper. This past week he was named as one of the semifinalist for the Patrick Manley Award, which goes to the top long snapper in college football.



Colten Rastetter has had a very interesting Iowa career. He's been part of some wild trick plays and for a couple of years, he was Iowa's punter.

In his career he has completed four passes in special teams trick plays, including a 10 yard touchdown pass. As a sophomore he averaged 37.8 yards per punt. Then in his junior year he averaged 38.9 yards per punt

