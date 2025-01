On Tuesday, D'Montae Tims, a 2026 safety out of Armwood High School in Seffner, Florida, received an offer from Iowa. A former teammate of current Hawkeyes Rashad Godfrey and O'Lontae Dean, Tims is the third-straight DB to receive an offer from Iowa out of Armwood.

Tims caught up with Hawkeye Beacon to discuss receiving the offer, what it would mean to him to play again with Godfrey and Dean again, what he's head about the program thus far and more.