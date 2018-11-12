In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the week Linebacker Jack Campbell had a big game in the Class 4A state semifinals on Friday night, finishing with 22 tackles including 13 solo stops to lead Cedar Falls to a 26-12 victory over Southeast Polk. This season, Campbell has 154 tackles, 11 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for Cedar Falls (12-0) who will face West Des Moines Dowling in 4A state championship game this Friday. See Campbell's last tackle to seal the victory for Cedar Falls on Friday in the video below.

Other performances Defensive end Jake Karchinski led West De Pere with 9 tackles, 3 TFL, and 1 sack as they beat Rice Lake 35-14 in the state semifinals on Friday. This season, Karchinski has 53 tackles, 16 TFL, and 7.5 sacks for West De Pere (13-0) who will face Catholic Memorial in the state championship game at Camp Randall on Friday. Safety Sebastian Castro ran for 2 touchdowns on offense and had 3 tackles on defense as Richards beat Normal West 22-17 Saturday. On the season, Castro now has 57 tackles, 6 TFL, and 4 interceptions for Richards (12-0) who plays Crete-Monee in the 6A semifinals this week. Class of 2019 quarterback Alex Padilla was 16/22 passing for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns as he led Cherry Creek to a 41-14 playoff win over Castle View on Friday . This season, Padilla has completed 146 of 206 pass attempts (70.9%) for 1,746 yards with 23 touchdowns and just 1 interception for Cherry Creek (10-1) who plays Ralston Valley this week.

See highlights from Padilla's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive back Dane Belton had 3 tackles on Friday as Jesuit's defense pitched a shutout in their 44-0 playoff win over DeSoto County. On the season, Belton has 46 tackles and 2 interceptions for Jesuit (10-1) who plays Immokalee in the next round this week. Defensive end Chris Reames had 4 tackles and 2 TFL Saturday, but saw his senior season come to an end after Van Meter's 38-35 loss to West Sioux in the Class 1A semifinals. This season, Reames finished with 63 tackles, 11 TFL, and 2 sacks for Van Meter (11-1). Defensive lineman Jalen Hunt had a big game for Belleville on Friday as he scored both of their touchdowns on offense and had 3 TFL and 2 sacks on defense to lead them to a 13-10 win over West Bloomfield in the regional championship game. Belleville (12-0) advances to the state semifinals where they will face Chippewa Valley this week. See highlights from Hunt's game on Friday in the video below.

Linebacker Jestin Jacobs had 4 tackles on Friday, but saw his senior season come to an end after Northmont's 33-7 loss to Pickerington Central in the second round of the playoffs.This season, Jacobs had 38 tackles and 4 sacks for Northmont (10-2).

Running back Tyler Goodson scored 1 touchdown on the ground and had a 30 yard reception, but got most of the night off on Friday as North Gwinnett cruised to a 49-0 win over Central Gwinnett. This season, Goodson has 138 carries for 968 yards and 23 touchdowns for North Gwinnett (9-2) who plays West Forsyth in the next round of the playoffs this week. See Goodson's catch and hurdle over a defender in the video below.

Class of 2020 defensive end Isaiah Bruce had 1 sack on defense and rushed for 118 yards and a pair of touchdowns on offense in Lena-Winslow's 57-14 playoff win over Aurora Christian on Saturday. Lena-Winslow is now 11-1 on the season and will host Forreston in the Class 1A semifinals this week. Class of 2020 QB commit Deuce Hogan was 13/26 passing for 151 yards with 1 touchdown and 1 interception in Faith Christian's 38-27 loss to Fort Worth Christian Friday. This season, Hogan is 86/197 passing for 1,271 yards with 17 touchdowns and 3 interceptions for Faith Christian (8-1) who will play Bishop Gorman in the playoffs this week. See Hogan's touchdown pass on Friday in the video below.

Season ending stats Tight end commit Josiah Miamen finished with 24 catches for 465 yards and 6 touchdowns this season, leading Dunlap to a 7-3 record. Offensive lineman Ezra Miller led the way upfront as Ridge View finished with 1,965 yards on the ground this season. On defense, Miller added 44 tackles and 10 TFL for Ridge View, who finished the year with a 3-6 record. Wide receiver Desmond Hutson finished with 47 catches for 729 yards and 8 touchdowns this season, leading Raytown to an 8-2 record. Offensive lineman Noah Fenske helped New Hampton rush for 1,285 yards on the season. On defense, Fenske finished with 36 tackles and 9.5 TFL for New Hampton, who had a 3-6 record this year. Offensive lineman Tyler Endres led the way upfront for a balanced Norwalk attack this season as they had 1,917 yards passing and 1,321 yards rushing, finishing with a 6-4 record and an appearance in the Class 3A playoffs. Tight end Logan Lee suffered a lacerated spleen in week seven, but still finished the year with 26 catches for 442 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense to go along with 46 tackles, 19.5 TFL, and 14 sacks on defense for Orion, who had an 11-1 record this season. Offensive lineman Justin Britt is out for the season after tearing his ACL in September. Currently, his Warren Central team is 12-0 on the year and in the state semifinals. Finally, the best news of all is Michael Lois continues to make tremendous strides after an accident that left him with three broken vertebrae in September and in October was able to make his first visit back to Iowa City since the injury.