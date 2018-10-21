Less than two months have passed since Michael Lois last visited Kinnick Stadium, but since then a lot has changed in the young man’s life.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Lois, who committed to the Hawkeyes on Labor Day weekend, suffered a serious spinal injury in a pool accident on September 16th that left him with three broken vertebrae and the fear that he may never walk again, at least initially.

But, after three surgeries and weeks of physical therapy that will remain ongoing, Lois was back in Iowa City on Saturday, walking onto the field at Kinnick and standing on the sidelines for pre-game warmups with the other recruits in attendance.

“It felt great to be back,” said Lois. “It was nice to see the coaches and some of the other commits after the accident. They’ve been awesome and very supportive throughout my injury.”

The Iowa coaches have stayed in close contact with Lois and his family, including letters and phone calls from head coach Kirk Ferentz, lead recruiter Tim Polasek, defensive coordinator Phil Parker, and assistant coach Seth Wallace throughout the past month.

“The support from the coaching staff has been unbelievable,” Lois said. “I knew I made the right decision a long time ago, but this just proves it. The Hawkeye football program is the best in the Big Ten.”

A number of Iowa’s other recruits - both committed and undecided - have also reached out to Lois and offered their support, many of whom he was able to talk with at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

“I talked to Tyler Elsbury, Tyler Endres, Noah Fenske, Ezra Miller, and Ben Barten,” said Lois. “Also, I’ve talked to Deuce Hogan, who wasn’t at the game yesterday. But they’ve all messaged me and checked up on me throughout the injury. I’ve developed a great bond with the 2019 and 2020 recruits.”

For Lois, watching Iowa’s 23-0 win over Maryland in person on Saturday, was not only an accomplishment in itself, but also motivation as he continues to work hard in physical therapy and has no intentions on giving up his dream of playing college football.

“It was really good,” said Lois. “I really needed that to help motivate me and help get me through this injury. I have full intentions on playing again.”

“Mark my words, I’m going to play on that field,” Lois said. “I worked hard for this once, so why not do it again?”

The Class of 2020 prospect has the full support of the Iowa coaching staff, who will be in his corner throughout the recovery process.

“At this point, there hasn’t been any talk about not playing,” said Lois. “Iowa’s coaching staff and program are behind me. They’ve told me to take my time in recovery and make sure that I get healed right.”

The recovery remains ongoing, of course, but Lois continues to make tremendous strides just five weeks after the traumatic accident.

“Last Wednesday I was at Children’s Hospital in Wisconsin and met with my surgeon,” said Lois. “He said everything is in-line and healing well. I’m doing lots of physical therapy and I feel a lot stronger by the day.”

That is certainly the best news of all for Lois, regardless of football, and after all that he has gone through in the past month, the 17-year old high school junior has a new perspective on life.

“It makes you appreciate the little things in life that we take for granted,” Lois said. “When I would walk past other kids’ rooms in the hospital, it was hard to feel sorry for myself. There were a lot of kids there that had it worse than I did.”

On Saturday, the University of Iowa and the Hawkeye Marching Band honored its Kid Captains from the past 10 years with over 100 children and their families on the field at halftime, which got Lois thinking about his time in the hospital and the work he would like to do to pay it forward once he gets to Iowa City.

“I kind of have a feel for what those kids go through,” said Lois. “I lived it and I don’t wish it upon anyone. I want to help those kids and let them know there is hope. I think it’s awful kids have to go through it. That’s why I want visit there a lot when I’m at Iowa and also the VA."

"The whole Iowa community supports us, so now it’s our turn to support them. It’s just what Hawks do.”