In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Class of 2020 defensive line commit Isaiah Bruce and Class of 2021 offensive line commit Gennings Dunker powered Lena-Winslow to a 58-20 win over Central A&M in the Class 1A state championship game on Friday. Offensively, Lena-Winslow racked up 410 yards including 32 yards rushing from Bruce, who also had 7 tackles, 2 TFL, and a forced fumble on defense. Bruce finishes the season with 84 carries for 1,050 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense to go along with 63 tackles and 15 TFL on defense for undefeated Lena-Winslow.

My work here is done! These past 4 years have been amazing and I couldn’t be more thankful for all the teammates that I’ve had and to be a 2x state champ! #88 is out ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WpK1uD45qb — Isaiah Bruce (@IsaiahBruce62) December 1, 2019

Other Performances Quarterback Deuce Hogan was 12/23 passing for 125 yards and 1 interception in Faith Christian's 52-14 playoff loss to Trinity Christian on Friday. On the season, Hogan finishes 159/291 passing (54.6%) for 2,362 yards with 30 touchdowns and 6 interceptions for Faith Christian (10-2) this year. Tight end Elijah Yelverton had 3 catches for 41 yards and 2 carries for 12 yards in Trinity Christian's 52-14 playoff win over Faith Christian on Friday. On the season, Yelverton now has 58 catches for 580 yards and 8 touchdowns for Trinity Christian (12-1) who will face Regents in the state championship game this week. Offensive lineman Tyler Elsbury led the way upfront as Byron rushed for 449 yards on Friday, but lost on a late touchdown by Williamsville 46-42 in the Class 3A state championship game. Elsbury also had 3 tackles in the game and finishes with 66 tackles this season for Byron (12-2).

Running back Gavin Williams, who missed 3 weeks with a foot injury this season, finished with 140 carries for 1,263 yards and 18 touchdowns for Dowling Catholic (12-1) this year, leading the Maroons to a state title. Linebacker Jay Higgins finished his senior season with 151 tackles and 8 TFL on defense and 26 catches for 329 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense for Brebeuf Jesuit (7-3) this year. Defensive end Deontae Craig finished his senior season with 63 tackles, 22.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 1 interception for Culver Academies (6-5) this year. Running back Leshon Williams, who missed 6 weeks with an ankle injury this season, finished the year with 121 carries for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns for Richards (10-2). AJ Lawson finished his senior season with 39 catches for 681 yards and 7 touchdowns on offense and 2 interceptions on defense for Decatur MacArthur (5-5) this year. Defensive end Lukas Van Ness finished his senior season with 49 tackles, 24 TFL, and 7 sacks for Barrington (6-4) this year. Wide receiver Diante Vines finished his senior season with 49 catches for 552 yards and 8 touchdowns for Taft (5-3) this year. Defensive end Yahya Black finished his senior season with 58 tackles, 10.5 TFL, and 4.5 sacks for Marshall (9-1) this year. Safety Reginald Bracy finished his senior season with 89 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 7 pass breakups, and 1 interception for St. Paul's (8-4) this year. Mason Richman finished his senior season with 45 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 5 blocked kicks this season for Blue Valley (8-4) this year. Cornerback Brenden Deasfernandes finished his senior season with 22 tackles, 8 pass breakups, and 1 interception for Belleville (12-1) this year. Defensive lineman Logan Jones finished his senior season with 33 tackles, 15.5 TFL, and 8.5 sacks for Lewis Central (10-2) this year. Tight end Luke Lachey finished with 57 catches for 720 yards and 7 touchdowns receiving this season. Lachey also had 43 carries for 337 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns on the ground and 5 interceptions on defense for Grandview Heights (7-5) this year.