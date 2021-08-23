In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Tight end commit Addison Ostrenga produced on both sides of the ball in his season opener with 2 catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on offense plus 3 tackles, 1 TFL, and a forced fumble on defense in Sun Prairie's 48-7 win over Hudson on Friday. Sun Prairie (1-0) will host Wisconsin Rapids in week two. See highlights from Ostrenga's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Kicker Drew Stevens, a walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, made two PATs and a 33-yard field goal in North Augusta's 17-0 win over Lakeside on Friday. North August (1-0) plays Ridge View in week two. Class of 2022 linebacker Jayden Montgomery was out of the lineup Friday due to injury, but saw his Bay Port team pick up a 26-14 win over Middleton in their season opener. Little brother Tevyn Montgomery, a Class of 2024 prospect, had 58 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns in the game for the Pirates. Bay Port (1-0) plays at Notre Dame in week two. Class of 2022 offensive lineman Jack Dotzler missed Friday's game due to injury, but saw his Waunakee team cruise to a 35-6 win over Madison Memorial in their season opener. Waunakee (1-0) travels to Middleton in week two. No official stats available, but Class of 2022 running back Jaziun Patterson looked good in Deerfield Beach's preseason scrimmage against Tru Prep Academy Thursday. Deerfield Beach opens their season this Friday against Miami Edison. See highlights from Patterson's scrimmage on Thursday in the video below.

Class of 2022 quarterback Carson May and his Jones team open the season this Friday against Bethany. Class of 2022 offensive lineman Kale Krogh and his Ballard team open the season this Friday against Bondurant-Farrar. Class of 2022 wide receiver Jacob Bostick and his Palatine team open the season this Friday against St. Charles North. Class of 2022 defensive end Caden Crawford and his Lansing team open the season on September 3 against Schlagle. Class of 2022 defensive lineman Aaron Graves and his Southeast Valley team open the season this Friday against Interstate 35. Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and his Norwalk team open the season this Friday against Pella. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox and his East Buchanan team open the season this Friday against Highland. Class of 2024 linebacker Cam Buffington and his Winfield-Mt. Union team open the season this Friday against Moravia.