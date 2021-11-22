In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Quarterback Carson May was 21/38 passing for 216 yards and 2 touchdowns on Friday, but saw his senior season come to an end after Jones' 52-21 playoff loss to Washington. On the season, May finishes 198/308 passing (64.3%) for 3,082 yards with 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions and added 466 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns on the ground. See highlights from May's senior year in the video below.

Other Performances Defensive lineman Aaron Graves ended his senior season in style on Friday as Southeast Valley beat West Lyon 30-13 to win the Class 2A state championship. On the season, Graves finishes with 63 tackles, 14 TFL, and 7.5 sacks for Southeast Valley (12-1). Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler also won a state title in his final game as a senior as Waunakee beat Homestead 33-21 on Friday in the Division 2 state championship game to cap off a perfect 14-0 season. No stats available, but running back Jaziun Patterson and his Deerfield Beach team saw their season come to an end in a 27-14 playoff loss to Palmetto on Thursday. Unofficially, we have Patterson with 85 carries for 856 yards and 9 touchdowns this season for Deerfield Beach (9-3). Tight end Addison Ostrenga had 4 catches for 40 yards on offense and 6 tackles with 3 TFL and 1 sack on defense in Sun Prairie's 38-17 loss to Franklin in the Division 1 state title game on Friday. On the season, Ostrenga finishes with 46 catches for 664 yards and 8 touchdowns on offense and 57 tackles, 17 TFL, and 9 sacks on defense for Sun Prairie (13-1).

Season Ending Stats Caden Crawford finished his senior season with 103 tackles, 17 TFL, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery for Lansing (2-7). Running back Kaleb Johnson finished his senior season with 127 carries for 1,002 yards and 14 touchdowns for Hamilton (2-7). Wide receiver Jacob Bostick missed 7 weeks with a knee injury, but was able to play in 4 games for Palatine (7-4) and had 16 catches for 234 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Offensive lineman Kale Krogh led the way upfront his senior year as Ballard finished with over 2,000 yards rushing on their way to a 5-5 record. Tight end Cael Vanderbush finished his senior season with 35 catches for 736 yards and 8 touchdowns for Plainfield (4-6). Linebacker Jayden Montgomery only got to play in one game this season before tearing his ACL and underdoing surgery. His Bay Port team finished 10-2 on the year. Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson finished his junior season with 36.5 tackles and 11 TFL for Norwalk (6-4). Class of 2023 linebacker Ben Kueter finished his junior year with 101 tackles, 41 TFL, and 11.5 sacks on defense and 24 catches for 369 yards and 9 touchdowns on offense for City High (10-2). Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox had 71.5 tackles and 20 TFL on defense and led the way upfront on offense as his East Buchanan team racked up 3,582 yards rushing on their way to a 10-2 record this season. Class of 2024 linebacker Cam Buffington finished his sophomore season with 1,157 yards passing and 17 touchdowns through the air, 1,028 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the ground, and 55 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery for Winfield-Mt. Union (4-3). Defensive lineman Luke Gaffney, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, finished his senior season with 66 tackles and 17 TFL this season for Linn-Mar (7-3). Kicker Drew Stevens, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, made 9/12 field goals this season with a long of 51 yards and was 36/36 on PATs. He finished his high school career with 123 points and 12 school records for North Augusta (6-6). Defensive end Will Hubert, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, finished his senior season with 74 tackles, 29 TFL, and 12.5 sacks for Papillion-LaVista (4-6).