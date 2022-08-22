In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had an absolutely huge game on Saturday for Winfield-Mt. Union as they defeated Audubon by a score of 68-36 in their season opener. On offense, Buffington finished with 25 carries for 273 yards and five touchdowns and had two catches for 35 yards receiving as well. Defensively, he racked up 11 tackles, one TFL, and had an interception that he returned 53 yards for a touchdown. Add in a 38 yard kickoff return for a score on an on-side kick on special teams and the future Hawkeye had seven touchdowns in all and also scored on three two-point conversions as well for Winfield-Mt. Union (1-0) who plays at Moravia this week. See Buffington's 53 yard pick six on Saturday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck led the way upfront as Roncalli racked up 393 yards rushing in their 48-7 win over Southport in the season opener for both teams on Friday. Roncalli (1-0) will host Franklin Central this week. Offensive lineman Leighton Jones helped Brownsburg pick up a 21-16 win over Ben Davis in their season opener on Friday. On defense, Jones had two tackles in the game. Brownsburg (1-0) will host Cathedral this week. Defensive end David Caulker had six tackles including four tackles for loss and a forced fumble on Friday, but saw his Des Moines North team lose 41-0 in their season opener at Dallas Center-Grimes. North (0-1) plays at at Des Moines Hoover this week. Running back Kendrick Raphael finished with 12 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown in Naples' 31-7 preseason win over Gulf Coast on Friday. Naples will host Leigh this week in their regular season opener. See Raphael's 62 yard touchdown run on Friday in the video below.

Upcoming Schedules Defensive back Aidan Hall and his Harlan team kick off the season Thursday night as they travel to Lewis Central in week one. Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor will lead Southeast Polk as they look to defend their state title this year and open the season at West Des Moines Dowling on Friday. Linebacker Ben Kueter and his City High team kick off the season this week with a game at Kinnick Stadium against Iowa City Liberty on Friday. Defensive back Zach Lutmer will lead Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in their season opener, which will be at home against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley on Friday. Wide receiver Alex Mota will have his season opener on Friday as Marion travels to Clear Creek Amana in week one. Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and his Norwalk team travel to Pella for their season opener on Friday. Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard plays on Thursday night this week as Iroquois West travels to Hoopeston/Armstrong in week one. Tight end Zach Ortwerth and his SLUH team begin the season with a home game against St. Mary's on Friday. Defensive back Kahlil Tate begins his senior season at Kenwood Academy with a home date against Glenbard North on Saturday. Defensive back John Nestor also plays on Saturday this week as Chicago Marist hosts Glenbard West in week one. Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather opens his senior season with an out of state game as Detroit King travels to Indianapolis to face Warren Central this Friday. Defensive lineman Chase Brackney kicks off his season on Friday as Cherry Creek travels to Ralston Valley in week one. Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf and his Williamsburg team open the season with a home game against Iowa City Regina on Friday. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox kicks off his junior season at home on Friday as East Buchanan hosts Highland in week one. Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries and his Monticello team have their season opener at Cascade on Friday. Finally, last but not least, quarterback Marco Lainez has to wait another week for his season opener as The Hun School hosts Mastery on Saturday, September 3rd.