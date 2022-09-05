In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries had a huge game on Friday, finishing with 239 yards passing and three touchdowns through the air and 216 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground in Monticello's 43-7 win over Maquoketa. Defensively, Ries had 8.5 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks in the game. Through two games, Ries has 438 yards passing, 319 yards rushing, and six touchdowns on offense and 14 tackles, six tackles for loss, and three sacks on defense for Monticello (1-1) who travels to Beckman Catholic this week. See Ries' 97 yard touchdown run on a fake punt on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way up front for a balanced Southeast Polk attack as they finished with 145 yards passing and 199 yards rushing in their 24-7 win over West Des Moines Valley Friday. Defensively, Proctor had two tackles in the game. Southeast Polk (2-0) hosts Waukee Northwest this week. Running back Kendrick Raphael had 18 carries for 104 yards and one touchdown on Friday, but it was not quite enough as Naples lost a close one 12-11 to Venice. Through two games, Raphael has 23 carries for 236 yards and three touchdowns for Naples (1-1) who hosts Immokalee this week. Defensive back John Nestor had three tackles and one interception in Marist's 49-6 win over Richards on Friday. Through two games, Nestor has eight tackles and one interception for Marist (1-1) who travels to Nazareth Academy this week. Defensive end David Caulker had four tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss on Friday as Des Moines North beat Des Moines East by a score of 46-14. Through two games, Caulker has 7.5 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two sacks for North (1-1) who travels to Sioux City North this week. Quarterback Marco Lainez finally had his season opener on Saturday as he finished 8/10 passing for 216 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in Hun's 48-13 win over Mastery. Lainez also had three carries for 53 yards on the ground in the game. Hun (1-0) will host Royal Imperial Collegiate this week. See highlights from Lainez in his game on Saturday in the video below.

Linebacker Aidan Hall finished with two catches for 47 yards and one touchdown in Harlan's 63-6 win over Grinnell on Friday. Through two games, Hall has nine catches for 125 yards and two touchdowns on offense and five tackles on defense for Harlan (1-1) who travels to Sergeant Bluff-Luton this week. Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard led Iroquois West to a 58-6 win over Oakwood on Friday. Offensively, Iroquois West finished with 317 rushing yards and defensively Leonard had one tackle in the game. Iroquois West (2-0) travels to Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman this week. Offensive lineman Leighton Jones led the way upfront as Brownsburg piled up 466 yards on offense on their way to a 42-7 win over Franklin Central on Friday. Brownsburg (3-0) hosts Avon this week. Wide receiver Alex Mota had a 36 yard touchdown catch as well as 15 yards rushing, 49 yards passing, and six tackles on defense in Marion's 41-13 loss to Cedar Rapids Washington on Friday. Through two games, Mota has three catches for 75 yards and one touchdown, 11 carries for 21 yards rushing, 49 yards passing, 26 return yards, and 11.5 tackles on defense for Marion (0-2) who hosts Benton Community this week. Linebacker Ben Kueter finished with eight tackles, four tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks on defense and a 70 yard touchdown catch on offense in City High's 77-0 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Friday. Through two games, Kueter has 20 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks on defense and 33 yards rushing, 78 yards receiving, and one touchdown on offense for City High (1-1) who hosts Ames this week. See Kueter's 70 yard touchdown catch on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck led the way upfront as Roncalli rushed for 280 yards and held on for a 17-14 victory over Indianapolis Bishop Chatard on Friday. Roncalli (3-0) travels to Columbus North this week. Tight end Zach Ortwerth returned to the field in a limited role Friday as he continues to work his way back off-season labrum surgery, but did not have any catches in SLUH's 37-34 loss to Timberland. SLUH (0-2) travels to Christian Brothers this week. Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson finished with 3.5 tackles and one tackle for loss on Friday as Norwalk beat Des Moines Lincoln by a score of 45-0. Through two games, Borcherding-Johnson has eight tackles and two tackles for loss for Norwalk (2-0) who hosts Lewis Central this week. Defensive lineman Chase Brackney helped Cherry Creek hold St. Edward to just 241 yards of offense, but it was not quite enough in a narrow 13-9 loss on Saturday. Cherry Creek (1-1) hosts Chatfield this week. Defensive back Zach Lutmer did it all for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock in their 42-0 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday. Lutmer was 7/9 passing for 205 yards with two touchdowns through the air and had 10 carries for 166 yards and two touchdowns on the ground plus 4.5 tackles on defense. Through two games, Lutmer has 274 yards passing, 272 yards rushing, and eight touchdowns on offense and 8.5 tackles on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (2-0) who hosts West Sioux this week. See highlights from Lutmer's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather and his Detroit King team had a bye week on the schedule. Through one game, Merrieweather has four tackles and one sack for King (0-1) who hosts Detroit Mumford this week. Defensive back Kahlil Tate had two tackles and one pass breakup in Kenwood's 14-10 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais on Friday. Through two games, Tate has eight tackles, one tackle for loss, and one pass breakup for Kenwood (1-1) who travels to Taft this week. Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington was limited on Friday due injury and finished with three tackles in Winfield-Mt. Union's 68-52 loss to Iowa Valley. Through three games, Buffington has 25.5 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, and one interception on defense and 512 yards rushing, 66 yards receiving, and 10 touchdowns on offense, plus a kickoff return for a touchdown on special teams for Winfield-Mt. Union (2-1) who hosts New London this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led an East Buchanan rushing attack that had 249 yards on the ground in a tough 14-8 loss to North Linn on Friday. Defensively, Fox had 6.5 tackles in the game. East Buchanan (1-1) hosts Starmont this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf had 2.5 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble on defense, three catches for 67 yards on offense, and averaged 43.8 yards per punt as he helped Williamsburg beat Van Meter 18-13 on Friday. Through two games, Weisskopf has 4.5 tackles and three interceptions on defense and four catches for 76 yards on offense for Williamsburg (1-0) who hosts Solon this week. See highlights from Weisskopf's game on Friday in the video below.