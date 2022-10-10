In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries had another huge game on Friday as he was 22/30 passing for 331 yards with four touchdowns through the air and added 203 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground in Monticello's 52-24 win over Anamosa. Defensively, Ries finished with six tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack in the game. Through seven games, Ries has 1,811 yards passing, 967 yards rushing, and 23 touchdowns on offense and 45 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, and one interception on defense for Monticello (5-2) who hosts Northeast this week. See highlights from Ries' game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Defensive back Zach Lutmer had 241 yards rushing and five touchdowns on offense and six tackles on defense as Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat Sheldon 42-0 on Friday. This season, Lutmer has 841 yards passing, 705 yards rushing, and 21 touchdowns on offense and 30.5 tackles and four tackles for loss on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (7-0) who travels to Okoboji this week. Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way upfront as Southeast Polk cruised to an easy 41-0 Homecoming win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday. Southeast Polk (6-1) hosts Ankeny Centennial. Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather had four tackles including three tackles for loss and two sacks in Detroit King's 67-0 win over Western International on Friday. Through six games, Merrieweather has 20 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks for King (5-1) who plays Cass Tech this week. Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck led the way as Roncalli piled up 226 rushing yards on Friday, but it was not quite enough as they lost a close one 24-23 to Cincinnati Elder. Roncalli (7-1) travels to East Central this week. Quarterback Marco Lainez was 14/19 passing for 210 yards with four touchdowns through the air and added 92 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground in Hun's 48-7 win over Blair Academy on Saturday. Through five games, Lainez is 58/73 passing (79.5%) for 1,237 yards with 14 touchdowns and one interception. He also has 306 yards rushing and two touchdowns on the ground for Hun (5-0) who hosts Hill this week. See highlights from Lainez's game on Saturday in the video below.

Tight end Zach Ortwerth had a 30 yard touchdown catch on offense and five tackles and one sack on defense as SLUH beat Chaminade 42-19 on Friday. Playing in five games after recovering from injury, Ortwerth has eight yards rushing, 146 yards receiving, and two touchdowns on offense and 13 tackles and two sacks on defense for SLUH (3-4) who hosts Rockhurst this week. Offensive lineman Leighton Jones helped Brownsburg stay undefeated on the season as their offense finished with 444 total yards in a 45-28 win over Noblesville on Friday. Brownsburg (8-0) travels to Hamilton Southeastern this week. Linebacker Ben Kueter had 16 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss on defense and 28 yards rushing, 48 yards receiving, and one touchdown in City High's 51-21 loss to Pleasant Valley on Friday. Through seven games, Kueter has 71.5 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks on defense and 304 yards rushing, 154 yards receiving, and three touchdowns on offense for City High (4-3) who travels to Davenport West this week. Defensive back John Nestor had five tackles and one pass breakup in Chicago Marist's 37-6 win over Montini Catholic on Friday. Through seven games, Nestor has 32 tackles and two interceptions for Marist (4-3) who hosts Carmel this week. Linebacker Aidan Hall had 88 yards rushing, 88 yards receiving, and two touchdowns on offense along with three tackles and one tackle for loss on defense as Harlan beat ADM 42-7 on Friday. Through seven games, Hall has 283 yards rushing, 466 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense and 14 tackles and 1.5 tackle for loss on defense for Harlan (6-1) who travels to Creston this week. See highlights from Hall's game on Friday in the video below.

Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard paved the way as Iroquois West racked up 352 rushing yards in a 39-32 over Clifton Central on Friday. Defensively, Leonard had four tackles and an interception in the game and has 30 tackles and two sacks on the season. Iroquois West (5-2) travels to Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington this week. No stats available yet, but defensive lineman Chase Brackney and his Cherry Creek team shut out Smoky Hill 43-0 on Friday. Going into the game, Brackney had 33 tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks on the season for Cherry Creek (6-1) who hosts Eaglecrest this week. Defensive end David Caulker missed Friday's game due to injury as Des Moines North lost to Ankeny by a score of 72-0. Caulker, who hopes to be back in the lineup this week, has 21 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks this season for North (4-3) who travels to Ottumwa. No stats available yet, but defensive back Kahlil Tate and Kenwood Academy lost 29-0 to Chicago Simeon on Saturday. Going into the game, Tate had 31 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception this season for Kenwood (4-3) who hosts Morgan Park this week. Wide receiver Alex Mota had 10 carries for 105 yards rushing including an 80 yard touchdown to lead Marion to a 14-13 win over Decorah on Friday. Defensively, Mota had 5.5 tackles and one tackle for loss in the game. Through seven games, Mota has 123 yards passing, 451 yards rushing, 131 yards receiving, and seven touchdowns on offense and 32 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one interception on defense for Marion (3-4) who travels to Mason City this week. See Mota's 80 yard touchdown on Friday in the video below.

Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson and his Norwalk team picked up a win without playing on Friday as Perry has forfeited the rest of their games this year due to mounting injuries. This season, Borcherding-Johnson has 27.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk (5-2) who travels to Carlisle this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf had five catches for 95 yards and three touchdowns on offense and 2.5 tackles on defense in Williamsburg's 77-8 win over Davis County on Friday. Through seven games, Weisskopf has 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, and five interceptions on defense and 22 catches for 369 yards and eight touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg (7-0) who travels to Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way upfront as East Buchanan piled up 484 yards on the ground in a 77-0 win over Clayton Ridge on Friday. Defensively, Fox had three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery in the game and has 34.5 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and three sacks on the season for East Buchanan (6-1) who travels to South Winn this week. Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had eight tackles on defense and 14 yards rushing on offense in Winfield-Mt. Union's 43-0 loss to WACO on Friday. Through eight games, Buffington has 72 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and three pick sixes on defense along with 1,013 yards rushing, 232 yards receiving, and 20 touchdowns on offense for Winfield-Mt. Union (5-3) who hosts English Valleys this week. Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar was 11/14 passing for 188 yards and had 11 carries for 103 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in Bishop Kenny's 32-31 loss to Ponte Vedra on Friday. Through seven games, Resar is 81/121 passing (66.9%) for 1,323 yards with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions and has 294 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny (6-1) who hosts the Episcopal School of Jacksonville this week. See highlights from Resar's game on Friday in the video below.