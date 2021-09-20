In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had another big game on offense Friday, finishing with 239 yards passing, 118 yards rushing, and a total of 7 touchdowns in Winfield-Mt. Union's 54-21 win over HLV. On defense, Buffington added 7 tackles and 1.5 TFL in the game. Through 4 games this season, Buffington has 867 yards passing and 13 touchdowns through the air, 577 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns on the ground, and 30.5 tackles, 3 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery. Winfield-Mt. Union (3-1) travels to Lone Tree this week. See one of Buffington's touchdown runs on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Caden Crawford had a ridiculous game on defense Friday with 23 tackles, 4 TFL, and a forced fumble from his middle linebacker position to help Lansing win a close one over Shawnee Heights 17-14. Through 3 games, Crawford has 46 tackles for Lansing (2-1) who has a home game against De Soto this week. See highlights from Crawford's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Kicker Drew Stevens, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, made 2/2 field goals on Friday, connecting from 43 and 50 yards, and was 3/3 on PATs and 4/5 on touchbacks in North Augusta's 33-27 loss to Burke County. Through 5 games, Steven has made 3/4 field goals and 12/12 PATs. North Augusta (2-3) hosts Laurens this week. Offensive lineman Kale Krogh led the way upfront as Ballard rushed for 248 yards in their 48-0 win over Atlantic on Friday. Defensively, Krogh had 2 tackles and 1 TFL in the game and now has 11.5 tackles and 2 TFL on the season. Ballard (2-2) travels to Humboldt this week. Running back Jaziun Patterson went over the century mark for the second straight week as he had 15 carries for 130 yards to help Deerfield Beach beat Stoneman Douglas by a score of 29-2 on Friday. Deerfield Beach (3-1) travels to Rockledge this week. See highlights from Patterson's game on Saturday in the video below.

Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had 3 tackles and 1 TFL to help Norwalk beat Dallas Center-Grimes by a score of 28-9 on Friday. Through 4 games, Borcherding-Johnson has 12.5 tackles and 2 TFL. Norwalk (3-1) travels to Boone this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox paved the way for an East Buchanan rushing attack that finished with 273 yards on the ground in their 28-14 win over Alburnett Friday. Defensively, Fox had 6.5 tackles and 1.5 TFL in the game and now has 23.5 tackles and 4.5 TFL on the season. East Buchanan (2-1) travels to Maquoketa Valley this week. Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 4 tackles on defense and led the way upfront on offense as Southeast Valley racked up 260 yards rushing in their 44-22 win over OABCIG on Friday. Through 4 games, Graves has 17 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery this season. Southeast Valley (4-0) travels to Estherville Lincoln Central this week. See highlights from Graves' game on Friday in the video below.

Quarterback Carson May had a bye week on his schedule, which allowed him to visit Iowa City this past weekend. In 3 games, Jones is 54/84 passing (64.3%) for 815 yards with 8 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Jones (1-2) travels to Star-Spencer this week. Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler remains out with an injury, but hopes to return for the playoffs. His Waunakee team stayed undefeated with a 40-2 win over Watertown on Friday. Waunakee (5-0) travels to DeForest this week. New Class of 2023 linebacker commit Ben Kueter had 8 tackles and 3.5 TFL on defense and 4 catches for 39 yards and a touchdown on offense in City High's 21-17 win over Dowling on Friday. In 4 games, Kueter has 28.5 tackles, 13.5 TFL, 2 sacks, and a fumble return for a touchdown on defense and 8 catches for 149 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense. City High (4-0) host crosstown rival Iowa City West this week. See highlights from Kueter's game on Friday in the video below.

Wide receiver Jacob Bostick was sidelined due to injury this past weekend, but his Palatine team was still able to pick up a 20-19 win over Maine South on Friday. Appearing in 3 games this season, Bostick has 11 catches for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns. Palatine (2-2) travels to Schaumburg this week. Linebacker Jayden Montgomery is out for the season with a knee injury. Unfortunately, his Bay Port team saw their 38-game conference winning streak come to an end Friday in a 19-15 loss to De Pere. Bay Port (4-1) travels to Pulaski this week. Tight end Addison Ostrenga had 3 catches for 91 yards and 2 touchdowns on offense and recovered a blocked punt for a touchdown on special teams in Sun Prairie's 50-7 win over Madison Memorial Friday. Through 5 games, Ostrenga has 12 catches for 248 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense and 12 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble on defense. Sun Prairie (5-0) hosts Madison West this week. See highlights from Ostrenga's game on Friday in the video below.