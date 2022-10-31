In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Quarterback Marco Lainez was 9/12 passing for 234 yards and three touchdowns to lead Hun to a 48-7 win over Peddie on Saturday. Through eight games, Lainez is 87/109 passing (79.8%) for 1,960 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 477 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground for Hun (8-0) who travels to St. Frances Academy this week. See highlights from Lainez's game on Saturday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way upfront as Southeast Polk's offense racked up 271 yards rushing in their 49-3 playoff win over Ames on Friday. Southeast Polk (9-1) will host Cedar Rapids Prairie in the Class 5A state quarterfinals this week. Linebacker Aidan Hall had 73 yards rushing, 89 yards receiving, and three touchdowns on offense and one tackle for loss on defense in Harlan's 42-7 playoff win over MOC-Floyd Valley on Friday. Through 10 games, Hall has 463 yards rushing, 690 yards receiving, and 20 touchdowns on offense, 21 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss on defense, and two touchdowns on special teams for Harlan (9-1) who hosts Nevada in the Class 3A state quarterfinals this week. Defensive back John Nestor had four tackles, three pass breakups, and one interception on defense along with 30 yards receiving and 15 yards rushing on offense as Chicago Marist beat Naperville North 42-28 in the first round of the playoffs on Friday. Through 10 games, Nestor has 50 tackles, eight pass breakups, and four interceptions for Marist (7-3) who plays York in the second round of the Class 8A state playoffs this week. Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather had two tackles and one sack in Detroit King's 41-28 playoff win over River Rouge on Friday. Through nine games, Merrieweather has 34 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks for King (6-3) who plays Allen Park in the second round of the Division 3 playoffs this week.

Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck led the way upfront as Roncalli rushed for 321 yards in their 69-0 playoff win over Indianapolis Crispus Attucks on Friday. Defensively, Lauck had one sack in the game and now has 10 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks on the season for Roncalli (10-1) who plays Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory in the third round of the Class 4A state playoffs this week. Offensive lineman Leighton Jones helped Brownsburg rack up 376 yards of total offense on their way to a 48-20 playoff win over Ben Davis on Friday. Brownsburg (9-1) plays Avon in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs this week. Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard and his Iroquois West team lost 16-14 to Dakota in the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs on Saturday. Defensively, Leonard had three tackles in the game and finishes the season with 43 tackles, two sacks, and one interception for Iroquois West (7-3). Tight end Zach Ortwerth returned from injury and recorded two tackles in SLUH's 50-41 loss to Seckman on Friday. Battling through injuries throughout the year, Ortwerth finished the season with 11 catches for 194 yards, four carries for eight yards, and two touchdowns on offense and 13 tackles and two sacks on defense for SLUH (3-7). No stats available yet, but defensive lineman Chase Brackney and his Cherry Creak team lost their regular season finale to Grandview 24-21 on Friday. Going into the game, Brackney had 48 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and five sacks on the season for Cherry Creek (8-2) who will have a first round bye in the Class 5A state playoffs as they await the winner of Eaglecrest vs. Fountain-Fort Carson. Defensive back Zach Lutmer had 47 yards passing, 134 yards rushing, and three touchdowns on offense and one tackle and an interception on defense as Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat Clarinda 42-16 in the second round of the playoffs Friday. Through 10 games, Lutmer has 1,023 yards passing, 971 yards rushing, and 30 touchdowns on offense and 36.5 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two interceptions on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (10-0) who hosts West Lyon in the Class 2A state quarterfinals this week. Junior college defensive tackle Anterio Thompson had four tackles and a fumble recovery that he returned 12 yards for a touchdown in Iowa Western's 35-21 win over Iowa Central on Saturday. Through eight games, Thompson has 21 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, and four sacks for Iowa Western (8-0) who travels to Coffeyville this week.

No defensive stats available yet, but Ben Kueter scored three touchdowns in City High's 38-31 overtime loss to Johnston on Friday. Going into the game, Kueter had 78 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, and six sacks on defense and 415 yards rushing, 250 yards receiving, and nine touchdowns on offense for City High (6-4). No stats available yet, but defensive back Kahlil Tate and his Kenwood Academy team posted a 58-0 playoff win over Chicago Perspectives Leadership Academy on Saturday. Going into the game, Tate had 44 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception for Kenwood (7-3) who will play Bremen in the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs this week.

Full stats not available yet, but Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries threw for 364 yards and two touchdowns in Monticello's 28-27 playoff loss to Centerville on Friday. Going into the game, Ries had 2,166 yards passing, 1,348 yards rushing, and 37 touchdowns on offense and 56 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and one interception on defense for Monticello (7-3). Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf had four tackles and one interception on defense and two catches for 42 yards and one touchdown on offense in Williamsburg's 63-7 playoff win over Mid-Prairie on Friday. Through 10 games, Weisskopf has 38 tackles, three tackles for loss, and six interceptions on defense and 28 catches for 453 yards and nine touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg (10-0) who hosts Centerville in the Class 2A state quarterfinals this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox led the way upfront as East Buchanan piled up 507 yards on the ground in a 57-21 playoff win over Alburnett on Friday. Defensively, Fox had 3.5 tackles in the game and now has 57 tackles, 20.5 tackles for loss, nine sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one interception on the season for East Buchanan (9-1) who travels to Grundy Center in the Class A state quarterfinals this week. Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar was 12/18 passing for 185 yards and one touchdown and added 45 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground to lead Bishop Kenny to a 14-13 win over Jacksonville Bolles on Friday. Through nine games, Resar is 101/149 passing (67.7%) for 1,656 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions and has 452 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny (8-1) who travels to Unity Christian this week. See highlights from Resar's game on Friday in the video below.

Season Ending Stats Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson finished the season with 32.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk (5-4). Wide receiver Alex Mota finished the season with 123 yards passing, 742 yards rushing, 230 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense and 37.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions on defense for Marion (5-4).

Defensive end David Caulker finished the season with 34 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and four sacks for Des Moines North (4-5). See highlights from Caulker's senior year in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington finished the season with 95.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and three pick sixes on defense along with 1,484 yards rushing, 264 yards receiving, and 31 touchdowns on offense for Winfield-Mt. Union (6-4). See highlights from Buffington's junior year in the video below.