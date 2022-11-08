In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Performance of the Week Linebacker Aidan Hall had a great all-around game on Friday, finishing the night with 79 yards rushing, 61 yards receiving, and five touchdowns on offense plus an interception and a fumble recovery that he returned 40 yards for a touchdown on defense as Harlan beat Nevada 55-7 in the Class 3A state quarterfinals. Through 11 games, Hall has 542 yards rushing, 751 yards receiving, and 25 touchdowns on offense, 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, one interception, and one fumble recovery for a touchdown on defense, and two touchdowns on special teams for Harlan (10-1) who will face ADM in the Class 3A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome on Saturday. See highlights from Hall's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor led the way upfront as a balanced Southeast Polk attack finished with 196 yards rushing and 129 yards passing in their 41-0 playoff win over Cedar Rapids Prairie on Friday. Southeast Polk (10-1) will face Johnston in the Class 5A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome on Friday night. Defensive back Zach Lutmer had 151 yards passing, 182 yards rushing, and three touchdowns on offense and 3.5 tackles on defense as Central Lyon/George-Little Rock beat West Lyon 42-7 in the third round of the playoffs Friday. Through 11 games, Lutmer has 1,174 yards passing, 1,153 yards rushing, and 33 touchdowns on offense and 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, and two interceptions on defense for Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0) who will face OABCIG in the Class 2A state semifinals on Saturday. Defensive end Kenny Merrieweather had four tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks in Detroit King's 46-15 playoff win over Allen Park on Friday. Through 10 games, Merrieweather has 37 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 12 sacks for King (7-3) who will face Brother Rice in the third round of the Division 3 playoffs on Friday. Offensive lineman Leighton Jones helped Brownsburg rack up over 500 yards of total offense including 373 yards on the ground in their 56-21 playoff win over Avon on Friday. Brownsburg (10-1) will host Cathedral in the third round of the Class 6A state playoffs on Friday. Junior college defensive tackle Anterio Thompson had four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one sack in Iowa Western's 23-7 loss to Coffeyville on Saturday. Through nine games, Thompson has 25 tackles, eight tackles for loss, and five sacks for Iowa Western (8-1) who hosts Hutchinson Community College on Saturday. Offensive lineman Trevor Lauck led Roncalli to a hard fought 21-14 playoff win over Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory on Friday. Roncalli (11-1) will host New Palestine in the regional championships of the Class 4A state playoffs on Friday. Offensive lineman Kade Pieper paved the way as Norfolk Catholic racked up 468 yards on the ground in their 62-42 playoff win over Lincoln Lutheran on Friday. Norfolk Catholic (11-0) will face Ord in the Class C2 state semifinals on Friday. Defensive back Kahlil Tate had eight tackles in Kenwood's 36-6 playoff win over Bremen on Saturday. Through 11 games, Tate has 58 tackles, one tackle for loss, and one interception for Kenwood (8-3) who plays at Lemont in the Class 6A state quarterfinals on Saturday. Defensive back John Nestor had six tackles on defense and eight catches for 90 yards and a touchdown on offense in Marist's 27-21 playoff loss to York in double overtime on Saturday. Nestor finishes the season with 56 tackles, eight pass breakups, and four interceptions for Marist (7-4). Tight end Jalyn Thompson, a preferred walk-on commit for the Hawkeyes, helped Dowling pick up a 41-7 playoff win over Waukee Northwest on Friday. Through 11 games, Thompson has 22 catches for 305 yards for Dowling (10-1) who will face West Des Moines Valley in the Class 5A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome on Friday.

Class of 2024 linebacker Derek Weisskopf had 6.5 tackles and one tackle for loss on defense and one catch for 11 yards and a touchdown on offense in Williamsburg's 35-0 playoff win over Centerville on Friday. Through 11 games, Weisskopf has 44.5 tackles, four tackles for loss, and six interceptions on defense and 29 catches for 464 yards and 10 touchdowns on offense for Williamsburg (11-0) who will face Dubuque Wahlert in the Class 2A state semifinals at the UNI-Dome on Saturday. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox saw his East Buchanan offense held to just 127 total yards in a 20-6 loss to Grundy Center in the Class A state quarterfinals on Friday. East Buchanan finishes the season with a 9-2 record. Class of 2024 quarterback James Resar was 10/27 passing for 156 yards with one interception and had 28 yards rushing and one touchdown on the ground in Bishop Kenny's 29-10 loss to Unity Christian on Thursday. Through 10 games, Resar is 111/176 passing (63.1%) for 1,812 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and has 480 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns on the ground for Bishop Kenny (8-2) who hosts Bishop Moore in the first round of the Class 2M state playoffs on Friday.

Quarterback Marco Lainez and his Hun team had a bye week on the schedule this past weekend. Through eight games, Lainez is 87/109 passing (79.8%) for 1,960 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has 477 yards rushing and five touchdowns on the ground for Hun (8-0) who hosts Wyoming Seminary College Prep on Saturday. Defensive lineman Chase Brackney and his Cherry Creak team had a first round bye in the playoffs this past weekend. Through 10 games, Brackney has 52 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and five sacks for Cherry Creek (8-2) who will host Fountain-Fort Carson in the second round of the Class 5A state playoffs on Friday. Running back Kamari Moulton and his Cardinal Gibbons team had a bye week before postseason play begins. Through 10 games, Moulton has 101 carries for 474 yards and five touchdowns along with nine catches for 53 yards for Cardinal Gibbons (9-1) who will host Pine Crest in the first round of the Class 2M state playoffs on Friday.

Season Ending Stats Wide receiver Alex Mota finished the season with 123 yards passing, 742 yards rushing, 230 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense and 37.5 tackles, two tackles for loss, and two interceptions on defense for Marion (5-4). Linebacker Ben Kueter finished the season with 93.5 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks on defense and 510 yards rushing, 250 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense for City High (6-4). Tight end Zach Ortwerth battled through injuries this season and finished with 11 catches for 194 yards and two touchdowns on offense and 13 tackles and two sacks on defense for SLUH (3-7). Offensive lineman Cannon Leonard led the way for an Iroquois West offense that averaged over 230 yards on the ground per game this season. Defensively, Leonard had 43 tackles, two sacks, one interception, and one fumble recovery for Iroquois West (7-3). Defensive back Watts McBride, a preferred walk-on commit for the Hawkeyes, finished the season with 55 tackles and 6.5 TFL on defense and 596 yards rushing, 163 yards receiving, and 12 touchdowns on offense for Cedar Rapids Washington (5-5). Class of 2024 linebacker Preston Ries finished the season with 2,543 yards passing, 1,421 yards rushing, and 41 touchdowns on offense and 65 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, and one interception on defense for Monticello (7-3).

Defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson finished the season with 32.5 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two sacks for Norwalk (5-4). See highlights from Borcherding-Johnson's senior year in the video below.

Defensive end David Caulker finished the season with 34 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, and four sacks for Des Moines North (4-5). See highlights from Caulker's senior year in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington finished the season with 95.5 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and three pick sixes on defense along with 1,484 yards rushing, 264 yards receiving, and 31 touchdowns on offense for Winfield-Mt. Union (6-4). See highlights from Buffington's junior year in the video below.