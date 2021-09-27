In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Quarterback Carson May had a big game Thursday night as he finished 11/16 passing for 268 yards with 4 touchdowns through the air and 1 touchdown on the ground to lead Jones to a 56-6 victory over Star-Spencer. In 4 games, May is 65/100 passing (65.0%) for 1,083 yards with 12 touchdowns and no interceptions this season. Jones (2-2) hosts Chandler this week. See highlights from May's game on Thursday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Class of 2023 linebacker commit Ben Kueter had a big game on defense Friday night, finishing with 12 tackles and 5.5 TFL for City High in their 56-7 win over Iowa City West in the annual battle for the boot. In 5 games this season, Kueter has 40.5 tackles, 19 TFL, 2 sacks, and a fumble return for a touchdown on defense and 8 catches for 149 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense. City High (5-0) travels to Davenport North this week. See highlights from Kueter's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington had a big game on offense Friday, finishing with 200 yards rushing, 73 yards passing, and 4 touchdowns as Winfield-Mt. Union beat Lone Tree 32-22. On defense, Buffington had 11 tackles and 2 TFL in the game. In 5 games this season, Buffington has 940 yards passing and 15 touchdowns through the air, 777 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on the ground, and 41.5 tackles, 5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery. Winfield-Mt. Union (4-1) hosts WACO this week. Kicker Drew Stevens, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, made his only field goal attempt Friday, which was from 30 yards, and was 2/2 on PATs, 3/3 on touchbacks, and had a successful onside kick in North Augusta's 27-17 loss to Laurens. Through 6 games, Stevens has made 4/5 field goals and 12/12 PATs. North Augusta (2-4) plays Airport this week. Offensive lineman Kale Krogh and his Ballard team struggled to much going offensively in a 40-0 loss to Humboldt on Friday. Ballard (2-3) travels to Nevada this week. Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 3.5 tackles on defense and led the way upfront on offense as Southeast Valley racked up 313 yards rushing in their 24-14 win over Estherville Lincoln Central on Friday. Through 5 games, Graves has 20.5 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery this season. Southeast Valley (5-0) travels to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows this week. See highlights from Graves' game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox paved the way for an East Buchanan rushing attack that finished with an impressive 430 yards on the ground in their 40-0 win over Maquoketa Valley on Friday. Defensively, Fox had 8 tackles and 3 TFL in the game and now has 31.5 tackles and 7.5 TFL on the season. East Buchanan (3-1) hosts Bellevue this week. Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had a nice game on Friday with 7 tackles and 3 TFL to help Norwalk beat Boone by a score of 31-8. Through 5 games, Borcherding-Johnson has 19.5 tackles and 5 TFL this season. Norwalk (4-1) hosts Indianola this week. Tight end Addison Ostrenga had 1 catch for 2 yards on offense and 3 tackles on defense in Sun Prairie's 21-6 win over River Falls on Friday. Through 6 games, Ostrenga has 13 catches for 250 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense and 15 tackles, 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble on defense. Sun Prairie (6-0) hosts Madison East this week. Running back Jaziun Patterson went over the century mark for the third straight week with 22 carries for 140 yards, but Deerfield Beach could not find the end zone in a 7-0 loss to Rockledge on Friday. Deerfield Beach (3-2) hosts Monarch this week. See highlights from Patterson's game on Friday in the video below.

Linebacker Jayden Montgomery is out for the season with a knee injury. His Bay Port team picked up a 14-0 win over Pulaski on Friday. Bay Port (5-1) hosts Green Bay Preble this week. Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler remains out with an ankle injury, but hopes to return for the playoffs. His Waunakee team stayed undefeated with a 23-20 win over DeForest on Friday. Waunakee (6-0) hosts Oregon this week. Wide receiver Jacob Bostick missed his second straight game with a knee injury. His Palatine team won 34-0 over Schaumburg on Friday. Appearing in 3 games, Bostick has 11 catches for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Palatine (3-2) plays Conant this week. Caden Crawford had 15 tackles on defense and a rushing touchdown on offense in Lansing's 41-14 loss to De Soto on Friday. Through 4 games, Crawford has 51 tackles this season. Lansing (2-2) hosts Leavenworth this week. See highlights from Crawford's game on Friday in the video below.