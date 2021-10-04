In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Quarterback Carson May finished 20/30 passing for 227 yards and 4 touchdowns to help lead Jones to a 29-26 victory over Chandler on Friday. May also had 33 yards rushing in the game. Through 5 games, May is now 85/130 passing (65.4%) for 1,310 yards with 16 touchdowns and 1 interception this season. Jones (3-2) travels to Crossings Christian this week. See highlights from May's game on Friday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Class of 2023 linebacker commit Ben Kueter had a big game Thursday with 10.5 tackles, 4 TFL, and 2.5 sacks on defense plus 1 catch for 15 yards on offense as City High beat Davenport North 42-0. Through 6 games this season, Kueter has 51 tackles, 23 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and a fumble return for a touchdown on defense and 9 catches for 164 yards and 3 touchdowns on offense. City High (6-0) travels to Pleasant Valley this week. See highlights from Kueter's game on Thursday in the video below.

Other Performances Running back Jaziun Patterson had 2 carries for 10 yards and 1 touchdown as he only played in the first series on Friday with Deerfield Beach cruising to a 40-6 win over Monarch. Deerfield Beach (4-2) has a bye week coming up, which will give Patterson a chance to make his official visit to Iowa this weekend, and then play Coral Springs on October 14. Tight end Cael Vanderbush had 5 catches for 61 yards and 1 touchdown in Plainfield's 33-20 loss to Franklin on Friday. Through 7 games, Vanderbush now has 29 catches for 622 yards and 5 touchdowns this season. Plainfield (3-4) travels to Whiteland this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox paved the way for an East Buchanan rushing attack that finished with an impressive 377 yards on the ground in their 48-7 win over Bellevue on Friday. Defensively, Fox had 3 tackles and 2 TFL in the game and now has 34.5 tackles and 9.5 TFL on the season. East Buchanan (5-1) travels to Clayton Ridge this week. Tight end Addison Ostrenga had 1 catch for 14 yards on offense, but really stood out on defense with 4 tackles and 2 sacks, both for safeties, as Sun Prairie beat Madison East 55-13 Friday. Through 7 games, Ostrenga has 14 catches for 264 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense and 19 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 forced fumble on defense. Sun Prairie (7-0) travels to Middleton this week. See highlights from Ostrenga's game on Friday in the video below.

Class of 2024 linebacker commit Cam Buffington and his Winfield-Mt. Union team had a bye week on the schedule. Through 5 games this season, Buffington has 940 yards passing and 15 touchdowns through the air, 777 yards rushing and 16 touchdowns on the ground, and 41.5 tackles, 5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery. Winfield-Mt. Union (4-1) hosts WACO this week. Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had 1 tackle in Norwalk's 45-30 win over Indianola on Friday. Through 6 games, Borcherding-Johnson has 20.5 tackles and 5 TFL this season. Norwalk (5-1) travels to Perry this week. Offensive lineman Kale Krogh missed Friday's game with an ankle injury and Ballard lost to Nevada by a score of 34-13. Ballard (2-4) hosts North Polk this week. Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 5 tackles and 1 TFL on defense and led the way upfront as Southeast Valley racked up over 700 yards on offense in their 62-31 win over Clarion-Goldfield-Dows on Friday. Through 6 games, Graves has 25.5 tackles, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, and 1 fumble recovery this season. Southeast Valley (6-0) hosts Pocahontas this week. See highlights from Graves' game on Friday in the video below.

Kicker Drew Stevens and his North Augusta team had a bye week on the schedule. Through 6 games this season, Stevens has made 4/5 field goals with a long of 50 yards and is 12/12 on PATs. North Augusta (2-4) plays Airport this week. Linebacker Jayden Montgomery is out for the season with a knee injury. His Bay Port team picked up a 49-6 win over Green Bay Preble on Friday with younger brother Tevyn Montgomery rushing for 120 yards and 3 touchdowns. Bay Port (6-1) travels to Green Bay Southwest this week. Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler remains out with an ankle injury, but hopes to return for the playoffs. His Waunakee team stayed undefeated with a 52-7 win over Oregon on Friday. Waunakee (7-0) travels to Janesville Craig this week. Wide receiver Jacob Bostick remains out with a knee injury. His Palatine team lost to Conant 39-32 on Friday. Appearing in 3 games, Bostick has 11 catches for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Palatine (3-3) hosts Barrington this week. Caden Crawford had 14 tackles on defense and a passing touchdown on offense in Lansing's 14-7 loss to Leavenworth on Friday. Through 5 games, Crawford has 65 tackles this season. Lansing (2-3) travels to Pittsburg this week. See highlights from Crawford's game on Friday in the video below.