In our following the future update, we take a look each week during the season at how Iowa's commits are doing on the field, including our performance of the week. Join us throughout the year as we watch their progress and get ready for the future of Hawkeye football.

Offensive Performance of the Week Quarterback Carson May had a big game on Thursday as he finished 20/22 passing for 301 yards with 3 touchdowns through the air and added 29 yards and 1 touchdown on the ground to lead Jones to a 62-19 win over Kellyville. Through 7 games, May is now 120/182 passing (65.9%) for 2,099 yards with 21 touchdowns and 3 interceptions this season. Jones (4-3) travels to Millwood this week. See highlights from May's game on Thursday in the video below.

Defensive Performance of the Week Class of 2023 linebacker Ben Kueter had 7 tackles, 3 TFL, and a fumble recovery on defense and 2 catches for 48 yards and a touchdown on offense as City High rolled to a 76-0 win over Davenport West on Friday. In 8 games this season, Kueter has 67.5 tackles, 29 TFL, 4.5 sacks, and 2 fumble recoveries on defense and 13 catches for 240 yards and 4 touchdowns on offense. City High (7-1) travels to Davenport Central this week. See highlights from Kueter's game on Friday in the video below.

Other Performances Running back Kaleb Johnson had 17 carries for 138 yards and 3 touchdowns in Hamilton's 47-20 loss to Sycamore on Friday. Through 7 games this season, Johnson has 109 carries for 905 yards and 12 touchdowns as well as 2 catches for 40 yards receiving. Hamilton (2-5) hosts Mason this week in their regular season finale. Tight end Cael Vanderbush had 4 catches for 73 yards and 2 touchdowns to help Plainfield beat Martinsville 28-27 on Friday. This season, Vanderbush now has 33 catches for 695 yards and 7 touchdowns. Plainfield (4-5) will have this week off as they wait to face the winner of Terre Haute North Vigo vs. Cathedral on October 29. Caden Crawford had 3 tackles and a fumble recovery in the first quarter Friday before having to leave the game with an injury as Lansing lost to Basehor-Linwood 58-13. Through 7 games, Crawford has 85 tackles this season. Lansing (2-5) faces Platte County this week.

Offensive lineman Jack Dotzler made his season debut on Friday after recovering from a dislocated ankle suffered in August. Dotzler helped Waunakee picked up a 50-12 win over Beaver Dam as they clinched a conference championship and head into postseason play undefeated. Waunakee (9-0) hosts Marshfield in the first round of the playoffs this week. Defensive lineman Aaron Graves had 6 tackles and 1 TFL and led the way upfront as Southeast Valley rushed for 160 yards Friday, but it was not quite enough in a 21-14 loss to Spirit Lake. Through 8 games, Graves has 36.5 tackles, 5.5 TFL, and 3 sacks this season. Southeast Valley (7-1) will host Sheldon in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs this week. Running back Jaziun Patterson and his Deerfield Beach team saw their game against Coral Springs moved to Monday night. Deerfield Beach is currently 4-2 on the season. With offensive lineman Kale Krogh still out with an ankle injury, Ballard was able to pick up a 49-21 win over Algona on Friday. Ballard (4-4) travels to Gilbert this week. Wide receiver Jacob Bostick remains out with a knee injury, but his Palatine team picked up a 31-16 win over Fremd on Friday. Appearing in 3 games, Bostick has 11 catches for 159 yards and 2 touchdowns this season. Palatine (5-3) plays Hoffman Estates this week. Linebacker Jayden Montgomery is out for the season with a knee injury. His Bay Port team picked up a 39-34 win over Ashwaubenon on Friday with younger brother Tevyn Montgomery rushing for 57 yards and 2 touchdowns. Bay Port (8-1) will host Manitowoc Lincoln in the first round of the playoffs this week. Class of 2023 defensive tackle Maddux Borcherding-Johnson had 2.5 tackles in Norwalk's 21-14 loss to Carlisle on Friday. Through 8 games, Borcherding-Johnson has 27 tackles and 7 TFL this season. Norwalk (6-2) travels to Bondurant-Farrar this week. Class of 2024 offensive lineman Cody Fox paved the way for an East Buchanan rushing attack that finished with 220 yards on the ground in their 40-16 win over South Winneshiek Friday. Defensively, Fox had 7.5 tackles and a fumble recovery in the game and now has 48 tackles, 13.5 TFL, and 4 sacks on the season. East Buchanan (7-1) hosts Mason City Newman in the first round of the Class A playoffs this week. Class of 2024 linebacker Cam Buffington had 74 yards passing, 103 yards rushing, and 2 touchdowns on offense and 5 tackles on defense in Winfield-Mt. Union's 54-18 loss to English Valleys on Friday. In 7 games this season, Buffington finished with 1,157 yards passing and 17 touchdowns through the air, 1,028 yards rushing and 18 touchdowns on the ground, and 55 tackles, 6 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery for Winfield-Mt. Union (4-3). Kicker Drew Stevens, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, made 2/4 field goals on Friday with one being blocked on a missed offsides call, but his makes were from 44 and 51 yards in North Augusta's 15-12 loss to South Aiken. Through 8 games this season, Stevens has made 6/9 field goals with a long of 51 yards and is 20/20 on PATs. North Augusta (3-5) plays Midland Valley this week. Defensive end Will Hubert, a preferred walk-on for Iowa in the Class of 2022, had 1 tackle and 2 pass deflections in Papillion-LaVista's 54-7 win over Bellevue East on Thursday. Through 8 games this season, Hubert has 63 tackles, 25 TFL, and 9.5 sacks. Papillion-LaVista (4-4) hosts Gretna this week. Tight end Addison Ostrenga had 5 catches for 40 yards on offense and 4 tackles, 1 TFL, and a fumble recovery on defense to help Sun Prairie beat Verona 38-35 on Friday. In 9 games, Ostrenga has 22 catches for 352 yards and 5 touchdowns on offense and 25 tackles, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 interception on defense this season. Sun Prairie (9-0) will host Madison La Follette in the first round of the playoffs this week. See highlights from Ostrenga's game on Friday in the video below.